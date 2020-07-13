Advantech Launches Edge Network Appliance Designed Ready for 5G & Wi-Fi 6

Fanless and compact with wide operating temperature range extends SD-WAN and uCPE use cases to Smart City and Industrial IoT

The new cost-optimized FWA-1112VC also features 10GbE SFP+ connectivity to meet increasing WAN speed demands

The platform has been validated by leading uCPE and service provider partners ADVA and Combridge, member of Deutsche Telekom Group

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in IoT, today announced its new FWA-1112VC network appliance, which introduces a series of innovative features to its widely adopted range of entry and mid-level white boxes for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE). Major upgrades include extended connectivity choice, with dual 10GbE SFP+ and PoE+ support, in addition to a future-proof design ready to adopt coming 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. The FWA-1112VC is a fanless and compact platform that fits working environments where noise levels need to be kept down. It also supports wide operating temperature range to meet edge deployment needs, extending uCPE use cases from enterprise to smart city and industrial IoT.





The new Advantech FWA-1112VC white-box appliance is based on Intel Atom® processor and has been cost optimized to run SD-WAN and network security workflows. It provides flexible WAN connectivity options including 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and 10 GbE SFP+ configurations. Encryption and compression acceleration are supported using Intel® QuickAssist with DPDK providing the technology needed to accelerate packet handling without consuming additional resources. Additional features include PoE+, eMMC and dual 4G/LTE support and improved surge protection. Its fanless design allows for wide operating temperature ranges from -20 ⁰C up to +70 ⁰C to meet harsh environments requirements at the edge.

The FWA-1112VC has been validated by leading partners including ADVA and Combridge. ADVA Ensemble Connector is a virtualization platform that enables agile, automated delivery of multi-vendor software services. Combined with the new FWA-1112VC hardened appliance, it provides an open edge platform that gives service providers access to a wide variety of uCPE use cases including recent ADVA-Advantech joint smart city blueprint. Combridge, member of the Deutsche Telekom Group, offers data and internet services to business partners. By integrating the new FWA-1112VC as part of their portfolio, they are able to target new application areas at the edge and be prepared to bring the benefits of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies to their customer base.

“For over 20 years, Advantech has been providing innovative networking platforms trusted by top equipment manufacturers and service providers to transform global networks,” said Sandy Chen, Head of Network Appliances & Hyper Converged Network Servers, Cloud IoT Group, Advantech. “The FWA-1112VC is another step forward in our pioneering white-box uCPE offering that extends the cloud to the edge supporting fully disaggregated network models that allow service providers and enterprises to drive innovation in the 5G and IoT era.”

“The uCPE market is rapidly expanding to include additional applications such as IoT and 5G,” commented James Buchanan, Senior Vice President and General Manager Edge Cloud at ADVA. “The new Advantech FWA-1112VC supports that evolution with its enhanced support for wireless technologies and extended temperature range. It will be a welcome addition for those looking to expand the deployment of virtualized applications.”

“We already use Advantech’s existing portfolio in our custom tailored solutions, enabling us to deliver highly customized, yet cost-efficient solutions to the market,” said Endre Magyari, Business Development Director at Combridge. “I am very confident, that this new tiny yet powerful device Advantech FWA-1112VC will further enhance our capabilities and competitiveness in the SD-WAN market, considering its advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies and size/cost efficiency.”

The FWA-1112VC is available for evaluation and will be available for customer shipping in September 2020.

About Advantech

Advantech Cloud-IoT Group helps service providers and enterprises extend the cloud to the edge by providing scalable platforms that reliably execute virtual network functions anywhere in the network. Our innovative white-box uCPEs and edge servers are supported by a vibrant software ecosystem and supply chain, offering key foundational building blocks that accelerate network transformation. From virtual central offices to edge cloud, 5G and IoT, Advantech Cloud-IoT Group is enabling the co-creation of products and services that will form the backbone of the new digital economy.



www.advantech.com/nc

Intel, the Intel logo and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

