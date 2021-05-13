Aeva Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA, “Aeva” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021, to be followed by a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Join by webcast: https://investors.aeva.ai

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website https://investors.aeva.ai for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics and security. Aeva is backed by Porsche SE, Adage Capital, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

