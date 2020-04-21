Alarm.com Wins 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has won a 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Award in the Organization of the Year category from the Business Intelligence Group. The Alarm.com customer operations team, known as CORE (Customer Operations and Reseller Education), earned the recognition by delivering superior customer service, technical support and training to thousands of service providers in the security industry every day.

The annual awards program recognizes companies across the world that provide exceptional customer service and work to improve how organizations communicate with consumers.

“ We focus all of our efforts on delivering an unparalleled customer service experience to our partners and subscribers. In addition, we strive to identify and develop passionate and highly accountable team members, who share our all-hands-on-deck mentality, to continually elevate our customer service standards for the industry,” said Jason DaCosta, vice president of customer operations at Alarm.com. “ This recognition further motivates us to find new ways to improve how we serve our partners and subscribers so that we always exceed their expectations.”

With the mission to provide a ‘Best in the World’ experience to all partners and subscribers, CORE also prioritizes continuous improvement and accountability. For example, CORE created a system to track how effective the company is at delivering and improving the overall experience for technicians. This implementation increased the overall ease of working with Alarm.com technology by nearly 10% and helped lead to a 94.1% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score in 2019.

The Alarm.com CORE team is based in the Minneapolis metro area. In addition to its award-winning customer service, the office also is recognized as a one of the top workplaces in the region by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

