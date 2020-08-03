Allied Esports Launches New North American Online Tournament Format and Schedule

Combination of Month-Long Series and Single Day Pop-Up Events Expected to Drive Participation and Viewership

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced a new North American online tournament format and schedule featuring month-long series and single day pop-up events across various game titles.

The month of August will include the VALORANT Strafe Series starting Tuesday, August 4 and the Rocket League Combustion Series starting Thursday, August 6, as well as one-day tournaments featuring two new titles: Ubisoft’s battle royale game, Hyper Scape, on August 23 and Hi-Rez Studios’ multiplayer shooter, Rogue Company, on August 30.

Each Allied Esports online series will now feature four weekly qualifying events each month, followed by a grand final broadcast with a total prize pool of $2,500. The single-day pop-up tournaments will award a total prize pool of $500. For a complete schedule of events, tournament rules and to register, visit alliedesports.gg/onlinetournaments and join the Allied Esports Discord server.

Allied Esports’ North American online tournaments were started in March 2020 when live events at the company’s flagship venue, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through July, Allied Esports had more than 4,000 entries online, with a combined prize pool payout totaling nearly $50,000 and over 7,000 hours of live content watched.

“Our new online program was created to complement the return of our popular in-person events in Las Vegas and build online anticipation throughout each month with regular, substantial prizing at the end,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “After beta testing the series concept in July, and with substantial feedback from our players since March, we’re excited to roll this program out to our communities this month and look forward to new partner opportunities as our online footprint continues to grow.”

Allied Esports’ in-person tournaments at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas – Wednesday Whiffs (Super Smash Brothers Ultimate), Friday Frags (Fortnite) and Saturday Night Speedway (Mario Kart 8) – continue to grow in popularity since the venue reopened June 25, and can be watched live each week on twitch.tv/alliedesports and twitch.tv/hyperxesalv. The July 25 edition of Saturday Night Speedway included a highlight finish to a game that has now been viewed over 500,000 times across various social media channels.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Friday Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Brian Fisher



Allied Esports



brian@alliedesports.com

Investor Contact:

Lasse Glassen



Addo Investor Relations



lglassen@addoir.com

424-238-6249