Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Second Quarter Highlights

Second quarter net sales $1.17 billion, up 31% year-on-year

Operating income $87 million, operating margin 7.4%

Net income $55 million, earnings per diluted share $0.23

EBITDA $209 million

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Broad based demand drove revenue well above the high end of expectations,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “The strategic investments we made in both advanced packaging technology and manufacturing capacity enabled significant growth in revenue and profitability.”

Results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 ($ in millions, except per share data) Net sales $1,173 $1,153 $895 Gross margin 16.4 % 16.4 % 13.8 % Operating income $87 $84 $23 Operating margin 7.4 % 7.3 % 2.5 % Net income attributable to Amkor* $55 $64 ($9 ) Earnings per diluted share* $0.23 $0.26 ($0.04 ) EBITDA** $209 $210 $149

*Q2 2019 net income includes an $8 million charge, or $0.03 per share, related to the early redemption of $525 million of senior notes due 2022. **EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

“The strong revenue performance and disciplined expense management resulted in operating income margin of 7.4% and earnings per diluted share of $0.23,” said Megan Faust, Amkor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Our profitability and focus on free cash flow generation has further strengthened our balance sheet, and we ended the quarter with net debt of $450 million.”

At June 30, 2020, total cash and short-term investments was $1.1 billion, and total debt was $1.5 billion.

Business Outlook

“We expect sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by the launch of flagship smart phones, including more 5G models where we have a strong footprint,” said Rutten. “We believe mid- and long-term growth drivers remain intact, and we will continue to invest in markets, including 5G, high performance computing and IoT, where we see the highest potential for growth.”

Third quarter 2020 outlook (unless otherwise noted):

Net sales of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

Gross margin of 15% to 18%

Net income of $42 million to $85 million, or $0.17 to $0.35 per diluted share

Full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $550 million

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Net Sales Data: Net sales (in millions): Advanced products (1) $ 729 $ 705 $ 433 Mainstream products (2) 444 448 462 Total net sales $ 1,173 $ 1,153 $ 895 Packaging services 84 % 85 % 83 % Test services 16 % 15 % 17 % Net sales from top ten customers 69 % 67 % 62 % End Market Data: Communications (handheld devices, smartphones, tablets) 38 % 38 % 37 % Consumer (connected home, set-top boxes, televisions, visual imaging, wearables) 27 % 24 % 15 % Automotive, industrial and other (driver assist, infotainment, performance, safety) 19 % 23 % 29 % Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage) 16 % 15 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % Gross Margin Data: Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales: Materials 45.2 % 45.3 % 38.0 % Labor 13.9 % 14.2 % 17.4 % Other manufacturing 24.5 % 24.1 % 30.8 % Gross margin 16.4 % 16.4 % 13.8 %

(1) Advanced products include flip chip and wafer-level processing and related test services (2) Mainstream products include wirebond packaging and related test services

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Selected Operating Data In this press release, we provide EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, our ability to service debt and our ability to fund capital expenditures. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 (in millions) EBITDA Data: Net income (loss) $ 56 $ 64 $ (9 ) Plus: Interest expense 16 17 19 Plus: Income tax expense 13 5 6 Plus: Depreciation & amortization 124 124 133 EBITDA $ 209 $ 210 $ 149

In this press release, we provide net debt, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define net debt as total debt as reported on the consolidated balance sheet less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, and short term investments. We believe net debt to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides them with additional information in assessing our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities. This measure should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, total debt, prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 (in millions) Net Debt Data: Total Debt $ 1,545 $ 1,513 $ 1,308 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 783 941 551 Less: Short-term Investments 311 58 6 Net Debt $ 451 $ 514 $ 751

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 1,172,909 $ 895,305 $ 2,325,525 $ 1,790,269 Cost of sales 980,589 771,851 1,944,297 1,546,054 Gross profit 192,320 123,454 381,228 244,215 Selling, general and administrative 74,260 64,758 146,842 136,345 Research and development 31,536 36,186 63,789 71,940 Total operating expenses 105,796 100,944 210,631 208,285 Operating income 86,524 22,510 170,597 35,930 Interest expense 16,012 18,653 33,057 37,926 Other (income) expense, net 1,467 6,966 (848 ) 2,401 Total other expense, net 17,479 25,619 32,209 40,327 Income (loss) before taxes 69,045 (3,109 ) 138,388 (4,397 ) Income tax expense 12,905 5,897 17,751 27,277 Net income (loss) 56,140 (9,006 ) 120,637 (31,674 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (716 ) (444 ) (1,324 ) (655 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor $ 55,424 $ (9,450 ) $ 119,313 $ (32,329 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amkor per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.14 ) Shares used in computing per common share amounts: Basic 241,098 239,508 241,009 239,461 Diluted 241,410 239,508 241,345 239,461

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 783,228 $ 894,948 Restricted cash 931 610 Short-term investments 310,634 6,348 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 898,717 850,753 Inventories 306,902 220,602 Other current assets 41,383 28,272 Total current assets 2,341,795 2,001,533 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,471,977 2,404,850 Operating lease right of use assets 146,013 148,549 Goodwill 26,140 25,976 Restricted cash 3,027 2,974 Other assets 126,436 111,733 Total assets $ 5,115,388 $ 4,695,615 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 148,872 $ 144,479 Trade accounts payable 583,341 571,054 Capital expenditures payable 259,344 77,044 Accrued expenses 291,278 267,226 Total current liabilities 1,282,835 1,059,803 Long-term debt 1,396,389 1,305,755 Pension and severance obligations 165,401 176,971 Long-term operating lease liabilities 87,204 91,107 Other non-current liabilities 66,631 71,740 Total liabilities 2,998,460 2,705,376 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 287 287 Additional paid-in capital 1,934,047 1,927,739 Retained earnings 353,390 234,077 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,272 19,115 Treasury stock (217,592 ) (217,479 ) Total Amkor stockholders’ equity 2,089,404 1,963,739 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 27,524 26,500 Total equity 2,116,928 1,990,239 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,115,388 $ 4,695,615

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 120,637 $ (31,674 ) Depreciation and amortization 248,036 268,819 Other operating activities and non-cash items 10,151 33,112 Changes in assets and liabilities (136,422 ) (101,329 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 242,402 168,928 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment (134,340 ) (273,672 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,389 8,247 Proceeds from insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment — 1,538 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 8,593 — Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 13,072 6,469 Payments for short-term investments (325,632 ) (5,935 ) Other investing activities 805 2,330 Net cash used in investing activities (435,113 ) (261,023 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 282,000 85,000 Payments of revolving credit facilities (216,000 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from short-term debt 62,495 29,781 Payments of short-term debt (66,609 ) (25,548 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 225,985 614,375 Payments of long-term debt (201,425 ) (732,178 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (4,876 ) (2,746 ) Other financing activities 972 (3,865 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 82,542 (40,181 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,177 ) 1,131 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (111,346 ) (131,145 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 898,532 688,051 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 787,186 $ 556,906

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements including all of the statements made under “Business Outlook” above. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following:

health conditions or pandemics, such as COVID-19, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;

dependence on the highly cyclical, volatile semiconductor industry;

industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;

fluctuation in demand for semiconductors and conditions in the semiconductor industry generally, as well as by specific customers, such as inventory reductions by our customers impacting demand in key markets;

changes in our capacity and capacity utilization rates and fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;

the development, transition and ramp to high volume manufacture of more advanced silicon nodes and evolving wafer, packaging and test technologies, may cause production delays, lower manufacturing yields and supply constraints for new wafers and other materials;

absence of backlog, the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments, double bookings by customers and deterioration in customer forecasts and the impact of these factors, including the possible delay, rescheduling and cancellation of large orders, or the timing and volume of orders relative to our production capacity;

changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment, including any disruption in the supply of certain materials due to regulations and customer requirements, as well as wage inflation and fluctuations in commodity prices;

dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;

dependence on international factories and operations, and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;

laws, rules, regulations and policies imposed by U.S. or foreign governments, such as tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers, national security, data privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and competition, tax, currency and banking, labor, environmental, health and safety, and in particular the recent increase in tariffs, customs, duties and other restrictive trade barriers considered or adopted by U.S. and foreign governments;

laws, rules, regulations and policies within China and other countries that may favor domestic companies over non-domestic companies, including customer- or government-supported efforts to promote the development and growth of local competitors;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly the dollar/yen exchange rate for our operations in Japan;

competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers, and new competitors, including foundries;

decisions by our integrated device manufacturer and foundry customers to curtail outsourcing;

difficulty achieving high capacity utilization rates due to high percentage of fixed costs;

our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;

there can be no assurance regarding when our factory and research and development center in Korea will be fully utilized, or that the actual scope, costs, timeline or benefits of the project will be consistent with our expectations;

the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;

any warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;

our substantial indebtedness and restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;

difficulty funding our liquidity needs;

our significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea;

maintaining an effective system of internal controls;

difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;

our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;

challenges with integrating diverse operations;

any changes in tax laws (including the recent enactment of U.S. tax reform), taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for tax holidays, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;

our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others, and implement new technologies;

natural disasters and other calamities, health conditions or pandemics, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions; and

the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made prior to or after the date hereof. Amkor undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

