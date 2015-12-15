Ananda Networks Announces Industry’s First Free, Unlimited Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution

Company recognized for its innovative cloud-based, software alternative to legacy networking and security solutions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDWAN–Ananda Networks announced the free version of the Ananda Secure Global LAN (SG-LAN), allowing companies and their distributed workforce to connect as if they are on a local area network (LAN). With this free cloud-managed, software-based solution, companies can easily create their private networks, connecting users, devices, and servers all over the world, with unparalleled speed, security, and simplicity. To sign up for the free service, users can visit https://www.ananda.net.

The free tier includes:

Cloud-based management

High-performance networking

End-to-end encryption

Zero-trust network access and micro-segmentation

Support for unlimited users

Email support

More functionality is available with the paid Ananda tiers, including:

Additional traffic acceleration with Ananda’s Nitro™ relay technology

Integration with enterprise identity providers (e.g. Azure AD, Okta)

Gateway support for connecting IoT devices or cloud VPCs

Secure, high-performance connectivity to SaaS services

Premium support options

“A free, self-service option is another step we are taking to make networking and security as easy as surfing the web is today,” said Adi Ruppin, co-founder and CEO of Ananda Networks. “Administrators are now able to create high-performance, secure networks in minutes rather than weeks or months as is the case with existing complex, hardware-based solutions.”

Since its launch in the summer of 2020, Ananda has been recognized by multiple industry publications and organizations, being named:

Startup to Watch by Crunchbase

Startup of the Year in the security software category of the 15th annual Network PG’s 2020 IT World Awards

Tech Trailblazers winner in the networking category

CRN Top 10 Coolest Edge Computing Startups, Top 20 Coolest Tech Startups of 2020, Top 10 Coolest New Edge Computing Platforms, and Top 25 Hottest Edge Software Companies

About Ananda Networks

Founded by serial entrepreneurs in the networking and cybersecurity industries, Ananda Networks is rebuilding the network from the ground up to solve today’s distributed workforce needs. The Ananda SG-LAN (Secure Global LAN) service allows organizations to create their own private networks, connecting users, devices, and cloud services with unmatched speed, security, and simplicity. For more information, visit www.ananda.net and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Georgiana Comsa



Silicon Valley PR



georgiana@siliconvalleypr.com

650-800-7084