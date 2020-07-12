Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla Release Date Announced for November 17

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft announced that the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, will release worldwide November 17, 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, the Ubisoft subscription service* and Stadia.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation®5 upon the launch of the consoles. Players who purchase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One or PlayStation®4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation®5) at no additional cost.**

Brand-new gameplay shown at the digital conference illustrates new features that players can enjoy, including dual-wielding, raiding, assaults and open world activities. Raids will be more action-packed and brutal than anything Assassin’s Creed has seen before, with players able to take advantage of a new visceral combat system that lets players bash, dismember and decapitate foes. Eivor will be able to dual-wield axes, swords and even shields against the greatest variety of enemy types ever seen in an Assassin’s Creed. Additionally, the return of the Hidden Blade allows Eivor to assassinate targets with deadly precision.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an ambitious action role-playing game that places player choice and exploration at the center of the experience. Throughout the world, players will encounter gameplay challenges, unique and surprising characters with unforgettable stories and a variety of breathtaking landscapes to set foot on. Players will have the ability to customize their character’s hair, tattoos, war paint, weapons and gear, in addition to the option of switching between male or female Eivor at any time. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and future.

The official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack and books are also now available for pre-order, including a novel, comic and art book:

On July 17, a seven-song EP taken from the official soundtrack featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner as well as an original song by Einar Selvik, will be available to listen to on Spotify and purchase on iTunes. Spotify pre-save and iTunes pre-order are available now and the full soundtrack will be released at a later date.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Geirmund’s Saga novel, written by Matthew J. Kirby, will tell an original story set in the world of the game. Players will discover the epic tale of Geirmund Hellskin, a man determined to prove his worth as a Viking and a warrior who joins the ranks of King Guthrum’s army to participate in the invasion of England. The book cover will be revealed on renowned Korean artist Jung Gi Kim’s Instagram account in late July.

Dark Horse Comics will release Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Song of Glory, a comic series written by Cavan Scott, illustrated by Martin Tunica and colored by Michael Atiyeh. In this prequel to the game, fearless Vikings Eivor and Sigurd embark on separate adventures to show their mettle and seek glory. Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Song of Glory #1 (of three) will be in comic shops on October 21, 2020.

, a comic series written by Cavan Scott, illustrated by Martin Tunica and colored by Michael Atiyeh. In this prequel to the game, fearless Vikings Eivor and Sigurd embark on separate adventures to show their mettle and seek glory. #1 (of three) will be in comic shops on October 21, 2020. Finally, The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition will invite readers on a visual journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – a world defined by the harsh beauty of Viking life, rich with fascinating characters and breathtaking landscapes. This book offers an enticing collection of art and commentary that is sure to attract returning fans and newcomers alike.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal,*** Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features, including raids, growing their settlements and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. The Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions**** of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as Ubicollectibles products are available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.

*$14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. The Gold and Ultimate Editions will be available as part of a UPLAY+ subscription. More information at uplayplus.com.

**Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X title when available. PlayStation®4 digital and Blu-ray™ games give access to the corresponding PlayStation®5 digital version at no additional cost, when available. Requires a PlayStation®5 or a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition, the game disc (if owned on Blu-ray it must be kept inserted in the PlayStation®5 disc tray to play), a Sony Entertainment Network account, additional storage, and broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

***Associate Ubisoft studios are Sofia, Singapore, Montpellier, Barcelona, Kyiv, Bordeaux, Shanghai, Chengdu, Philippines, Quebec, Bucharest, and Pune. Additional help provided by external partner Sperasoft.

****Final content and release dates subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft’s sole discretion at any time.

