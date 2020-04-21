Be Faster With the All-New Razer Blade Stealth 13

Complete with a new 120Hz display, new NVIDIA® GeForce graphics and more, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world’s fastest 13” gaming Ultrabook™

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gaming–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today revealed the all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13, taking Ultrabook gaming to the next level. The Blade Stealth 13 is the first Ultrabook with a 13.3” 120Hz display, powered by the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and a faster 25W variant of the Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor. The Blade Stealth 13 also packs a faster, more efficient keyboard and more efficient LPDDR4X memory, all within the signature matte black aluminum chassis.





“The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world’s most powerful Ultrabook and we just made it better,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 introduces the next evolution of ultraportable gaming, providing users the perfect balance between fun and function.”

Gotta See Fast

The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3” display with a 120Hz refresh rate – a feature currently available only on the Blade Stealth 13. The increased refresh rate delivers fast but crisp visuals, making targets easier to see and text easier to read. The display offers a 1920x1080p resolution and is finished with a matte coating for improved glare reduction.

For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available with a gorgeous 4K touch display featuring Gorilla® Glass. The 4K panel is perfect for editing photos and video in creative suites or watching movies on the go.

Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, color-accurate experience whether gaming, creating or watching. Flanking the sides of the beautifully custom-calibrated display are ultra-slim 4.9mm bezels topped-off with an HD webcam complete with an IR sensor for seamless access via Windows Hello. The HD webcam is essential for staying connected with family, taking meetings from the home office, or hosting classes over long distances.

Gotta Be Fast

The latest Blade Stealth 13 is powered by the all-new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 NVIDIA CUDA® cores, for up to an 80% increase in performance over the GeForce GTX 1050. The new GPU allows gamers to enjoy the latest battle royale games on a 13-inch notebook, an experience only possible on the Blade Stealth 13. Coupled with NVIDIA Optimus™ Technology, the Blade Stealth 13 is optimized to provide performance when wanted and battery when needed.

Paired with the new GPU is a 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7H quad-core processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9Ghz GHz when using Intel Turbo Boost technology. The 25W processor is a significant step up over the standard 15W variant and allows for longer sustained boost clock speeds. The increased power combined with the longer sustained boost speed means higher frames, faster renders, and less downtime.

For those that need maximum performance, the Blade Stealth 13 is lined with a USB-C Thunderbolt™ 3 port, an Intel exclusive technology, allowing for fast data transfer and a seamless plug and play action with a Razer Core X eGPU (sold separately). The addition of the Core X eGPU allows users to pair almost any GPU with the Blade Stealth 13 and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti for dual-GPU functionality when handling intense rendering or modeling workloads.

Gotta Go Fast

The Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience. Equipped with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, the keyboard can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3.

In addition to the new keyboard, the Blade Stealth 13 features a new 16GB kit of LPDDR4X memory capable of 3733MHz while being more energy efficient. The new integrated memory means that CPU intensive applications, such as gaming or photo editing, will receive noticeable performance gains while not taxing the battery as heavily.

The Blade Stealth 13 remains the world’s most compact gaming laptop available today, measuring in at only .60” x 11.9” x 8.27” and a mere 3.1lbs, while packing the punch of a full-sized gaming laptop.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13 will start at $1,799.99 USD / 1,999.99€ MSRP and will be available on April 21st at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 will come soon to Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-stealth.

