Biscuit, Developer of “EOS Knights” Reveals “Knight Story” Supporting TRON Blockchain

Recently, the attention of the blockchain game community has been focused on the discussion of which blockchains Knights Story supports.

“The key term of Knight Story’s project is, in one word, compatibility,” says Jay Lee, CEO of Biscuit. “We focused on maximizing the compatibility between blockchains in the pre-existing system for inter-blockchain compatibility.”

Knight Story plans to support many blockchains with verifiable, high-throughput performance in their ecosystem, such as Tron. The game supported Ethereum first with its launch in November 2019. Recently, Biscuit announced the game will be deployed on TRON in early April.

Knight Story is a popular mobile role-playing game (RPG) built on blockchain technology, in which knights, magicians, and archers strive to defeat goblins invading nearby villages. The concept is to battle against goblins with TRON Knights; Terry (the knight), Robin (the archer), Xenia (the mage).

New augmented gaming content like villaging or dungeon play is available with the addition of over 70 new materials including wood, steel, and tiger bone, which may form into over 200 items, such as swords, bows, rings, or armor. Players can now experience extensive and immersive gameplay for developing their village and cooperating with other users as well as upgrading their items via four stats: attack, defense, health, luck.

Additionally, Knight Story has removed barriers to entry conventional blockchain games have had with Google, Facebook, and e-mail sign-up features, making the game more accessible to players in general.

The best new feature may be the developmental and operational experience gained by the Biscuit team after the success of EOS Knights. With brand new functionalities and the world’s first non-fungible token (NFT) asset support system for interoperability across various blockchains, Biscuit and TRON are prepared to provide a truly amusing and entertaining gaming experience.

“The Biscuit team is excited to support TRON with Knight Story,” says Jay Lee. “We hope that all players enjoy the fast and seamless user experience of the TRON blockchain. Biscuit’s team will keep endeavoring to contribute to the mass adoption of blockchain technology.”

Pre-registration is live on the Knight Story website (https://ps.knightstory.io/). All participants will receive a free magic bean which is the in-game currency. Everyone may download the game now via the Google and Apple stores here: https://knightstory.page.link/app

About Biscuit

Biscuit Labs is a development team that launched the legendary first-generation blockchain game, EOS Knights accounting for more than 66 million transactions. The team is focusing on overcoming the UX challenges of blockchain to create innovative games and applications.

About TRON

Led by CEO, Justin Sun, TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. The team is working hard to return security and ownership to the people. With the acquisition and integration of BitTorrent, TRON is the largest decentralized community in the world. The protocol offers high scalability and reliability to give decentralized application (DApp) developers the ability to create the best user experience possible. Join our community and help enable blockchain for everyone.

