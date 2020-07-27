Cleo Expands Global Reach Into Australian Market Through Partnership With Ajna Consulting

Companies team to deliver ecosystem integration solutions for supply chain-driven businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationIntegration—Cleo, the Rockford-based global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, and Ajna Consulting, a Sydney-based business focused on digital transformation services, today announced a new partnership that will help companies in supply chain-dependent industries in Australia optimise their business operations through deployment of Cleo Integration Cloud, Cleo’s flagship cloud integration platform.

Cleo provides market-leading solutions that enable ecosystem integration at scale, offering a true API integration and EDI platform delivered on the cloud – enabling complete end-to-end integration visibility for critical business processes. Ajna helps organisations achieve business outcomes by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and partners with best-of-breed global technology companies like Cleo to bring these solutions to Australia.

“This partnership exists because forward-looking companies in Australia want to improve supply chain performance through modern cloud integration technology, which Cleo provides, as well as IoT, Edge Computing, Automation, Analytics, and other transformative technologies they know can help them combat digital disruption,” said Prem Pandurangam, Founder and Director of Ajna. “As part of our expanding portfolio of capabilities, Ajna can now offer Cleo Integration Cloud, the world’s best ecosystem integration platform, to companies in food, medicine, medical device manufacturing, consumer goods, and other supply chain dependent categories throughout Australia.”

Cleo Integration Cloud is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimise critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across EDI, non-EDI, and API integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their integration strategy.

More than 8,000 companies in manufacturing, logistics, wholesale distribution, and retail – including some two dozen in Australia – use Cleo Integration Cloud to drive business agility, accelerate partner onboarding, facilitate optimisation of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by streamlining their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration solutions.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Ajna Consulting and eager to serve our joint customers in Australia,” said Mark Seaman, vice president, Channels, for Cleo. “Given the relentless pace of digital transformation, we actively seek out partners who are well-versed in API-led cloud integration solutions, and experts in EDI, B2B integration, e-commerce integration, and other complementary technologies. The Ajna team has all the qualifications we look for, and we have great expectations for our forthcoming collaboration.”

About Ajna Consulting

Based in Sydney, Ajna Consulting Pty Ltd. offers digital transformation services to organisations, leveraging cutting edge technologies like IoT, Edge Computing, Cloud Integration, Automation, and Blockchain solutions. Ajna’s principals have several decades of professional experience around the globe implementing IT solutions covering a wide gamut. They bring this vast experience to deliver digital transformations with sound project management, change management and risk mitigation practices. For more information visit our website, call us on +61-419-730-325 or drop a note to contact@ajnaconsulting.com.au for a quick consultation.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

