Communications Systems, Inc. Announces the Passing of its Founder, Curtis Sampson

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, announced today the passing of its founder, Curtis Sampson. The entire CSI family mourns this loss.

Mr. Sampson founded CSI in 1969 and took the Company public in 1981. As Chairman of CSI’s Board of Directors from the onset, he played a pivotal role in guiding the Company from a start-up into an established provider of telecommunications components, network systems devices, and IT services. In 2018, he was named Chairman Emeritus and served in this position until his retirement in May 2020.

Roger Lacey, CEO of CSI noted, “We are overcome with sadness as we lost a true leader. His insights and wisdom significantly influenced CSI’s growth and achievements over his five-decade career with the Company. Curt was a great friend and colleague who always brought a sense of fun and energy to every opportunity; we will miss him. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Curt’s family.”

Mark D. Fandrich, CFO of CSI commented, “I am deeply saddened at the passing of Curt. He has been a great mentor and advisor over the years, and I will miss him a great deal.”

Randall D. Sampson, CSI’s board member noted, “I have learned a great deal from my father, who was a mentor, role model and friend. Every day I rely on the positive influence he had on my life and business career.”

Mr. Sampson was born in 1933 in Hector, Minnesota and remained there until his death. Mr. Sampson graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1955 with a Business Administration degree. Mr. Sampson worked as an accountant in Minneapolis for a short period and then returned to Hector where he built Minnesota Central Telephone, then Midwest Telephone Company, and in 1969 CSI. Later in his career came North American Communications Corporation (NACC II) and in 1990, under his leadership, CSI formed Hector Communications Corporation, which was eventually sold in 2006, with great returns to shareholders.

In 2012, Mr. Sampson was inducted into the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame and awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award by the University of Minnesota in 1996. Mr. Sampson also found time for fun and regularly participated in the Minnesota Twins baseball fantasy camp in Florida where in 2014 he won the Cy Young Award for players over 50 – not bad for someone over 80 at the time!

Mr. Sampson is survived by wife Marian, daughter Susan, and sons Randy, Paul and Russ along with 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

