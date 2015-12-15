CORRECTING and REPLACING Axonius Secures Contract to Support DHS CDM for Group F Federal Agencies

The contract, awarded through a large federal systems integrator via federal distributor IntelliPeak Solutions, Inc., will provide cybersecurity asset management to more than 70 federal agencies

AXONIUS SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPORT DHS CDM FOR GROUP F FEDERAL AGENCIES

Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today announced it secured a contract to provide services to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) Group F program. The contract was awarded through a large federal systems integrator via federal distributor IntelliPeak Solutions, Inc.

The Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management solution will be available as part of a shared services platform created to deliver cyber capabilities to more than 70 non-cabinet level federal agencies.

“New funding from the presidential administration and increasing complexity created by evolving models of work are factors driving a huge movement for change right now,” said Bobby McLernon, vice president of federal sales, Axonius. “By adopting a solution like Axonius, federal agencies immediately have a unified view of all their assets and their coverage, empowering them to ask questions, get answers, and take action to enforce their security policies. This ability is a huge part of achieving CDM compliance and a zero-trust environment.”

The DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) CDM program aims to reduce cyber risk and provide visibility across the federal government. The program delivers automated tools to federal agencies to strengthen their ability to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, prioritize these risks based on potential impacts, and quickly enable cybersecurity personnel to focus on the most significant problems first. The program provides cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating agencies to improve their respective security posture.

Axonius connects to more than 300 security and technology products to provide a unified view of all assets, empowering organizations to uncover security solution coverage gaps, and then automatically validate and enforce their security policies. As a result, they will gain immediate benefits in addressing CDM requirements. By using Axonius to automate security and compliance efforts and continuously monitor for changes, organizations can save an average of 89 person-hours of labor 19 times per year.

“Asset management is historically one of the most difficult problems to solve for, but it is a top priority within the CDM program because of the huge impact it has on risk,” said Phil Flores, President & CEO of IntelliPeak. “Axonius is able to deliver a single source of truth for all assets—devices, IoT, cloud or otherwise—and then automate actions to maintain security and compliance. Adding Axonius to our newly awarded GSA schedule ensures the federal agencies we work with have access to the huge value the Axonius platform delivers.”

Axonius is a DHS CDM-approved vendor for asset management. Visit Axonius online to learn more about how the company brings value to federal programs.

