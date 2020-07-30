COVID-19 Impacts: Extended Reality Market will Decelerate at a CAGR of over 60% through 2020-2024 | Rapid Improvements In Sensor Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExtendedRealityMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the extended reality market and it is poised to grow by USD 176.74 bn during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 60%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Softweb Solutions Inc., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rapid improvements in sensor technology have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Extended Reality Market is segmented as below:
Application
- VR
- AR
- MR
Geographic Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our extended reality market report covers the following areas:
- Extended Reality Market size
- Extended Reality Market trends
- Extended Reality Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing adoption in the military as one of the prime reasons driving the extended reality market growth during the next few years.
Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the extended reality market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Softweb Solutions Inc., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the extended reality market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist extended reality market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the extended reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the extended reality market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- VR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- AR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MR – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- HTC Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Northern Digital, Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Softweb Solutions, Inc.
- Sony Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
