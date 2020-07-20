CRN Recognizes Concentric on 2020 Emerging Vendors List

Concentric Equips Partners with Innovative Application of AI to Automate their Customers’ Unstructured Data Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concentric Inc, a leading vendor in intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business critical data, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Concentric to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security Category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.

Concentric was chosen for its innovative application of AI to enable channel partners’ customers to automate unstructured data protection. The Concentric Semantic Intelligence™ solution uses Deep Learning to semantically understand and categorize data in enterprise data stores, uncover business criticality, and quantify risk to sensitive data by leveraging the wisdom of an enterprise’s baseline security practices. The solution can instantly spot risk to sensitive data such as inappropriate sharing (with internal users and third parties), risky storage locations or incorrect classification without regex, rules or upfront policy configuration. Semantic Intelligence shares categorization and risk information with other data security solutions to make them more effective while reducing staff overhead. The Concentric solution is sold today through the channel, and deployed across leading high tech, financial services and healthcare firms to protect business critical data.

“CRN’s 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors list recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies. The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN’s esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

“We are excited to be honored by CRN as an emerging vendor in the security category,” said Ron DiBiase, VP, Sales and Channels at Concentric. “We consider this a testimony to our innovative, market leading technologies in helping enterprises protect their business critical data through our channel partners. With our Semantic Intelligence solution, channel partners have a solution to expand their security offerings, resulting in new revenue opportunities.”

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, it connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, it draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. For more information, see www.thechannelco.com.

About Concentric

Concentric discovers and protects business critical content stored in unstructured data, which according to Gartner represents 80 percent of all corporate data. Concentric protects sensitive business data, including intellectual property, financial documents, PII/PCI content in documents, business confidential data (strategy plans, product roadmaps, contracts, blueprints), and stored in Office365/Sharepoint, Windows file shares, Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. The Concentric Semantic Intelligence™ solution uses deep learning to develop a semantic level understanding of the content in each document and leverages that data to discover business sensitive content, surface high risk data, and remediate issues without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric is venture backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

Concentric and Semantic Intelligence™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

