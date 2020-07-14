Current and Pointr Partner to Reopen Buildings with IoT Smart Lighting

Joint Current and Pointr solution ensures companies can reopen buildings safely

Contact tracing, disinfectant lighting, safe wayfinding, occupancy and congestion management to provide reassurance to workers as they get back to work

Pointr’s indoor location solution communicates with smart devices using intelligent lights by Current and Bluetooth Low Energy

Available on all platforms: iOS, Android and any handheld device including Honeywell devices

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Current, a Daintree company and Pointr today announced their partnership to enable location-based services in large buildings such as retail premises, warehouses, workplaces and distribution centers. As buildings reopen, the partnership delivers a safe return to work solution.

“Now more than ever, technology can help businesses deliver an optimal working environment for workers,” said Ed Davis, Director, Corporate Development & Alliances at Current. “With smart lighting combined with location-based services, businesses get efficient return to work solutions that are easy to implement and highly scalable across multiple platforms.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Current to give employers the tools to reopen their workplace safely. With contact tracing, disinfection lighting and insights on occupancy and congestion, employees are reassured that their employer takes their health seriously and can react quickly”, added Trevayne O’Brien, Head of Partnerships at Pointr.

Current smart lighting combined with Pointr’s location-based services deliver high-value applications to retailers, warehouses and industrial premises, providing the ability to understand the precise location of employees and visitors using any Android or iOS devices, such as smartphones or Honeywell devices.

Key benefits include:

Hyper-accurate indoor positioning: Accurate indoor positioning is crucial to enable location-based services such as indoor wayfinding, location sharing and asset tracking. Pointr’s Deep Location® technology uses machine-learning techniques to ensure 1 meter location accuracy, even in complex buildings.

Accurate indoor positioning is crucial to enable location-based services such as indoor wayfinding, location sharing and asset tracking. Pointr’s Deep Location® technology uses machine-learning techniques to ensure 1 meter location accuracy, even in complex buildings. Disinfectant lighting : Clinically proven disinfectant lighting is the ideal germicidal UV solution for any occupied space. Current’s technology has the ability to significantly reduce common pathogens while being safe for human exposure.

: Clinically proven disinfectant lighting is the ideal germicidal UV solution for any occupied space. Current’s technology has the ability to significantly reduce common pathogens while being safe for human exposure. Contact tracing: With the WorkSafe™ contact tracing app and dashboard, employers can quickly identify exposed employees for testing, potentially limiting widespread facility closures.

With the WorkSafe™ contact tracing app and dashboard, employers can quickly identify exposed employees for testing, potentially limiting widespread facility closures. Occupancy & congestion management: Building managers can monitor visitor flows, bottlenecks and density using occupancy and congestion analytics. By monitoring how many people are in specific zones of the buildings, employers ensure there is no overcrowding within the venue.

About GE Current, a Daintree company

Current advances the world with people-focused lighting and intelligent controls, making commercial buildings, retail stores, industrial facilities and roadway lighting more energy efficient and productive. Backed by an ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments. For more information, visit www.gecurrent.com.

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr’s software technology provides highly accurate indoor positioning. Machine-learning expertise allows location-based services such as digital mapping, navigation, location tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. Pointr works with major customers in retail, workplace, aviation and hospitality across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

About WorkSafe™

As businesses reopen, WorkSafe™ helps employers ensure business continuity, reassure their employees and enforce compliance. WorkSafe is an enterprise solution that enables contact tracing, occupancy limits, congestion management, safe routing and cleaning monitoring. The technology builds on Pointr’s real-time indoor positioning software which has already gained global recognition. WorkSafe is compliant with all data privacy rules and can be rolled out instantly with no hardware required. Find out more at http://worksafe.pointr.tech

