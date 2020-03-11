CyberX Wins Coveted Trust Award at SC Awards 2020, Continuing to Receive Industry Recognition

CyberX platform recognized as Best SCADA Security Solution

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberX, the IoT security company, today announced that the CyberX platform was recognized as the Best SCADA Security Solution in the Trust Awards category at the 2020 SC Awards in San Francisco.

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media’s readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

The SC Awards specifically cited CyberX’s simplicity and speed of deployment, including its ability to deliver insights within an hour of being installed without the need for additional configuration. Ease of deployment is enabled by the high degree of built-in automation leveraging CyberX’s patented, M2M-aware behavioral analytics and self-learning to immediately identify IoT/OT assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, and mitigate attacks in real-time.

Additionally, the platform’s benefits are rapidly operationalized via bi-directional, API-level integrations with existing IT security stacks, including all major SIEM and analytics platforms, ticketing and security orchestration systems, firewalls, and NAC solutions. The SC Awards also highlighted the CyberX platform’s deep understanding of ICS/SCADA devices, protocols, vulnerabilities, and behaviors — “particularly when IoT devices are thrown into the mix.”

“With the growing shortage of experienced security professionals — and the expanded attack surface of unmanaged IoT/OT endpoints enabling adversaries to gain easy access to corporate and OT networks — organizations are looking to reduce risk with maximum automation and minimum manual effort,” said Phil Neray, VP of IoT & industrial cybersecurity for CyberX. “This valued recognition is a testament to the innovation, solid execution, and hard work of everyone at CyberX.”

“Our judges considered many strong candidates this year for the Trust Awards category, but a select few stood out, excelling in key areas such as functionality, innovation, scalability, ease of use, cost of ownership, return on investment, and customer friendliness,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “CyberX emerged as a truly heavy hitter in a crowded field of players.”

CyberX’s SC Awards win comes on the heels of a number of impressive industry accolades in 2020, including the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (Gold winner for Best IoT Security and Best ICS/SCADA Security categories for the second year in a row; Gold winner for Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company and Best Cybersecurity Company categories) and 2020 IoT World Awards (finalist for the Best IoT Security Solution).

With the SC Awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media



SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About CyberRisk Alliance



CyberRisk Alliance is a business intelligence company founded through a partnership between Doug Manoni and Growth Catalyst Partners in November 2018, and created to serve the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace. The company is comprised of a diversified portfolio of business information products and services with a shared mission of informing, educating and training business professionals, while building community and facilitating industry commerce. The company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy through a combination of organic product development and a series of highly targeted acquisitions and partnerships – bringing together leading brands – and it is led by a collaborative and highly accomplished team of entrepreneurs, operators and investors. In addition to SC Media, the company’s portfolio currently includes InfoSec World Conference and Expo, the Security Leadership Exchanges, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and Cybersecurity Collaboration Forums.

About CyberX



Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. For more information, visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

