Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge™ Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge Products

Cypress Microcontrollers and Connectivity Devices, Software, Tools, and Ecosystem Partners Make IoT Product Development Faster, Lower Cost, and Lower Risk

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today unveiled solutions that give IoT product developers a simplified path to build high-quality, secure, and reliable IoT products. The solutions, branded IoT-AdvantEdge™, include connectivity devices and microcontrollers, software, tools and support, and capabilities from ecosystem partners to slash development complexity by solving critical IoT product design problems. With IoT-AdvantEdge, companies can overcome the challenges of wireless connectivity, device and cloud security, power consumption, device management and maintenance, component integration, consumer ease-of-use, human-machine interfaces, and platform monetization, to quickly bring reliable, secure, high-quality products to market.

“Building intelligent, connected products for the IoT edge is challenging. Getting wireless and embedded systems to work together and dealing with issues like security, cloud integration, and power management can be time-consuming and expensive,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of Cypress. “The problem solvers at Cypress have taken on this challenge and expanded our solutions to help our customers bring high-quality, secure, and reliable products to market faster. IoT-AdvantEdge simplifies the development process, bringing together the essential building blocks of the IoT through powerful software and hardware combinations.”

Cypress’ IoT-AdvantEdge solutions include:

Devices: Cypress has a unique portfolio of microcontrollers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth/BLE devices that work in concert to support a broad range of IoT product requirements from battery-operated cameras to healthcare products. It integrates security and robust communication technologies and is used in many of the world’s most-sophisticated IoT products

Cypress has a unique portfolio of microcontrollers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth/BLE devices that work in concert to support a broad range of IoT product requirements from battery-operated cameras to healthcare products. It integrates security and robust communication technologies and is used in many of the world’s most-sophisticated IoT products Software: Robust software is fundamental to building high-quality, secure, and reliable products, and Cypress’ software is built for the IoT. Cypress’ ModusToolbox ® development toolchain dramatically simplifies the development of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE IoT products with RTOS system MCUs like Cypress’ PSoC ® family. ModusToolbox includes middleware empowering companies to connect their products to leading cloud-software platforms or to proprietary cloud services on public or private cloud infrastructure. In addition, Cypress’ open-source contributions into the Linux kernel are one of the reasons its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products are so broadly used by IoT developers.

Robust software is fundamental to building high-quality, secure, and reliable products, and Cypress’ software is built for the IoT. Cypress’ ModusToolbox development toolchain dramatically simplifies the development of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE IoT products with RTOS system MCUs like Cypress’ PSoC family. ModusToolbox includes middleware empowering companies to connect their products to leading cloud-software platforms or to proprietary cloud services on public or private cloud infrastructure. In addition, Cypress’ open-source contributions into the Linux kernel are one of the reasons its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products are so broadly used by IoT developers. Tools & Support: A comprehensive set of tools and support are critical to effectively address the unique challenges of IoT product design. Cypress’ tools – including low-power assistant, multi-radio smart coexistence, secure authentication, and over-the-air updates – substantially reduce the time and cost required to bring high-quality products to market. Cirrent (a Cypress subsidiary) provides IoT Network Intelligence (INI), a cloud-based analytics platform that delivers unprecedented insights into connectivity, networking, and other product-performance parameters for fleets of products in the field. Cypress engineers passionately support the IoT community and customers in tackling the challenges of building IoT products.

A comprehensive set of tools and support are critical to effectively address the unique challenges of IoT product design. Cypress’ tools – including low-power assistant, multi-radio smart coexistence, secure authentication, and over-the-air updates – substantially reduce the time and cost required to bring high-quality products to market. Cirrent (a Cypress subsidiary) provides IoT Network Intelligence (INI), a cloud-based analytics platform that delivers unprecedented insights into connectivity, networking, and other product-performance parameters for fleets of products in the field. Cypress engineers passionately support the IoT community and customers in tackling the challenges of building IoT products. Ecosystem Partner Capabilities: Building IoT products often requires capabilities from a broad ecosystem of suppliers. Cypress pre-integrates capabilities from a broad range of partners – including cloud service providers, application-specific semiconductor products, and applications developers – to help companies bring their IoT products to market faster.

As part of the launch of IoT-AdvantEdge, Cypress announced several new IoT products and resources:

New Microcontrollers: Cypress expanded the PSoC 6 MCU family with two new memory configurations for the PSoC 62 and PSoC 64 Secure MCU lines: a high-performance, dual-core M4F/M0+ platform with 2MB flash and 1MB SRAM, and a cost-effective MCU with 512kB Flash and 256kB SRAM. These two new configurations give product companies more flexibility to choose the right configuration for their application.

Cypress expanded the PSoC 6 MCU family with two new memory configurations for the PSoC 62 and PSoC 64 Secure MCU lines: a high-performance, dual-core M4F/M0+ platform with 2MB flash and 1MB SRAM, and a cost-effective MCU with 512kB Flash and 256kB SRAM. These two new configurations give product companies more flexibility to choose the right configuration for their application. New Development Kits: Cypress’ new kits include low-power solutions that help designers tackle the challenges of complex connectivity, secure provisioning, secure firmware management, and cloud security. These integrated solutions are powered with ModusToolbox software and validated for AWS IoT Core and Pelion™ cloud applications, easing development of home automation and portable consumer devices. PSoC 62 2M with 43012 Pioneer Kit: ultra-low power M4/M0+ MCU with dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ® 5.0 PSoC 62 512K with 4343W Prototyping Kit: cost-effective HMI MCU with 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 PSoC 64 2M Secure Boot with 4343W Pioneer Kit: enables secure cloud connectivity and provisioning, and secure firmware management Cypress-Azurewave Module Pioneer Kit: pre-certified module delivers a turnkey connected MCU platform that is easily integrated into any product

Cypress’ new kits include low-power solutions that help designers tackle the challenges of complex connectivity, secure provisioning, secure firmware management, and cloud security. These integrated solutions are powered with ModusToolbox software and validated for AWS IoT Core and Pelion™ cloud applications, easing development of home automation and portable consumer devices. New Software: ModusToolbox combines Cypress’ secure compute and connectivity expertise in a common software tool, making it easier for IoT developers to bring successful products to market and to support them through the lifecycle. Cypress released ModusToolbox version 2.1, which expands its cloud support beyond AWS IoT Core and Pelion services to include specific support for customers that have built their own cloud backends. In addition, ModusToolbox now supports five popular IDEs so developers can use the environment of their choice.

ModusToolbox combines Cypress’ secure compute and connectivity expertise in a common software tool, making it easier for IoT developers to bring successful products to market and to support them through the lifecycle. Cypress released ModusToolbox version 2.1, which expands its cloud support beyond AWS IoT Core and Pelion services to include specific support for customers that have built their own cloud backends. In addition, ModusToolbox now supports five popular IDEs so developers can use the environment of their choice. New Web Resources: Cypress launched IoT-AdvantEdge on Cypress.com and a new IoT Developer Zone for its online developer community. The Cypress Community offers robust discussion forums, technical blogs and a resource library for visitors around the globe. The Cypress Community also helps customers, developers, and partners connect with their peers, access a vast depth of resources, and ultimately bring high-quality, secure, and reliable products to market faster.

“We are driven to make IoT technology ubiquitous, with Cypress solutions in every IoT device,” El-Khoury said. “IoT-AdvantEdge solutions reflect our commitment toward achieving that goal.”

About PSoC 6 MCUs

The PSoC 6 family is built on an ultra-low-power architecture, and the MCUs feature low-power design techniques to extend battery life up to a full week for wearables and secure health-monitoring devices. The dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture lets designers optimize for power and performance simultaneously. Using its dual cores combined with configurable memory and peripheral protection units, the PSoC 6 MCU delivers the highest level of protection defined by the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) from Arm. Designers can use the MCU’s software-defined peripherals to create custom analog front-ends (AFEs) or digital interfaces for innovative system components such as electronic-ink displays. The PSoC 6 MCU features the latest generation of Cypress’ industry-leading CapSense® capacitive-sensing technology, enabling modern touch and gesture-based interfaces that are robust and reliable.

About Cypress’ ModusToolbox

Cypress’ ModusToolbox suite brings best-in-class connectivity, computing, security, and sensing together in a single platform. It combines the rich design resources of Cypress’ wireless libraries and the analog and digital peripheral libraries of its PSoC® microcontrollers with an open-source, Eclipse-based IDE. Purpose-built hardware, multi-vendor RTOS support, and standards-based security solutions provide a solid foundation, that is validated by various cloud services. ModusToolbox unifies Cypress’ offerings, providing open access to third-party solutions, and freeing engineers to focus on delivering high-value, differentiated products. The IDE is available for download at www.cypress.com/modustoolbox.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

