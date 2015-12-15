Darkness Rises Opens Gates to New Ancient Ruin Adventures

Players Can Experience New Areas, Powerful Gear and Special Holiday Events

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DRglobal—Darkness Rises, Nexon America’s third-person action mobile role-playing game (RPG), keeps the battle between humans and orcs alive with a brand new March update available today.

The new March update unleashes a host of new content, including new adventure stages, accessories, Easter pets, costume decorations and more. The new stages called “Ancient Ruins,” offer players brand-new areas to explore and introduces new enemies and bosses to conquer, including the Ancient Makara.

Players will also be able to prepare for combat with new Arctic Annihilation Rank L Accessories, complete with multiple levels of skill enhancements. The update also includes PVP Matching improvements and new wing costume decorations.

Just in time for Easter, Darkness Rises will host celebrations themed around the holiday, including a costume decorating event. It also includes a new Easter pet and a live-ops event for players to enjoy.

To join in on the festivities, players can download the game for iOS or Android. For more information about Darkness Rises, visit: https://dr.nexon.com.

Assets: Darkness Rises Assets

Social Media: Twitch / Instagram / Twitter / Discord

About Darkness Rises https://dr.nexon.com/

Launched in 2018, Darkness Rises is a revolutionary, next-gen action RPG from Nexon that combines breathtaking graphics, state-of-the-art immersive gameplay and harrowing boss battles right in the palm of your hands. Featuring unique classes and beautifully rendered battles on iOS and Android, Darkness Rises has amassed over 23 million players, 35 million curated characters and 2.4 million completed quests since launch.

Contacts

Nexon America



Yoonmi Park



yopark@nexon.com