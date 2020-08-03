Dr. Julie Brown, CTO of UDC, Awarded Prestigious 2020 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize from the Society of Information Display

Dr. Mike Weaver, VP of UDC, Honored with 2020 SID Fellow Award

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #DisplayWeek—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced that Dr. Julie Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, was awarded the 2020 Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize by the Society of Information Display (SID). Additionally, Dr. Mike Weaver, Vice President of PHOLED R&D, was named a 2020 SID Fellow.

The Karl Ferdinand Braun Prize was awarded to Dr. Brown for her outstanding technical achievements and contributions to the development and commercialization of phosphorescent OLED materials and display technology. The Society for Information Display created this prize in 1987 in honor of the German physicist and Nobel Laureate Karl Ferdinand Braun who invented the cathode-ray tube (CRT). Dr. Brown has been a leading innovator in the discovery and development of state-of-the-art OLED technologies and materials for display and lighting applications for over two decades, and is the first woman to be awarded this prestigious prize. Joining Universal Display (UDC) in 1998, Dr. Brown leads a global team of unique chemists, physicists and engineers and spearheads the R&D vision of UDC, from its start-up years to its successful commercial present, and continues to create and shape the Company’s innovation strategy for its future growth.

The distinction of Fellow honors an SID member of outstanding qualifications and experience as a scientist or engineer in the field of information display. Dr. Mike Weaver has been named an SID Fellow for his significant contributions to phosphorescent OLED technology and its successful transfer to commercial practice. Since joining UDC in 2000, Dr. Weaver has been instrumental in the development of OLED displays on flexible plastic substrates and advancing phosphorescent OLED technology from the R&D phase to a broadening portfolio of energy-efficient, high-performing market solutions.

“Congratulations to Julie Brown and Mike Weaver on the well-deserved recognition and awards for their exceptional contributions to the display industry,” said Steven V. Abramson, Universal Display’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Julie and Mike have been essential in the evolution of UDC’s story from a R&D start-up to a global leader in the OLED ecosystem. For over twenty years, Julie has centered UDC’s innovation strategy on building a robust foundation of best-in-class OLED technologies for our customers and the industry. Their influence on the world can be found in virtually every energy-efficient, high-performing OLED consumer electronics product. We are proud of our colleagues and applaud their extraordinary achievements.”

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, Universal Display Corporation's technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company's expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company's opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

