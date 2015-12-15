EA SPORTS Madden NFL Predicts Kansas City to Be Back-to-Back Champions With Super Bowl LV Win

Four Madden NFL Cover Athletes Face-off in the NFL’s Biggest Game But Only One Emerges with the Vince Lombardi Championship Trophy

Watch Patrick Mahomes Repeat as Super Bowl MVP in Madden NFL 21 Prediction Video

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled its annual Super Bowl prediction in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 calling a Super Bowl LV victory for the Kansas City Chiefs and Madden NFL 20 cover star Patrick Mahomes who is named MVP once again. The Madden NFL Super Bowl prediction is considered one of the most credible sources ahead of the game by NFL fans and last year, correctly picked Kansas City’s win in Super Bowl LIV and Mahomes as the Super Bowl MVP. This year, Madden NFL 21 is saying repeat for the Chiefs, with a 37 to 27 victory over the NFL G.O.A.T Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs had an uphill battle with Tampa Bay having an unprecedented home-field advantage at Raymond James Stadium and a roster with three previous Madden NFL cover stars, Rob Gronkowski (‘17), Brady (‘18) and Antonio Brown (‘19). To win, the Chiefs high-powered offense had to go all out battling back and forth with the equally electric Tampa Bay offense, with both teams taking to the air early and often throughout the game.

Kansas City’s relentless attack ultimately proves to be too much for Tampa Bay, and Mahomes’ mobility is the standout factor, avoiding Tampa Bay’s pass rush late in the game to pull away for the victory. Both starting quarterbacks put up stellar performances with Mahomes throwing for 422 yards and four touchdowns, cementing his second MVP title, and Brady throwing for 332 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Here’s how it all goes down in Madden NFL 21:

Q1 : Tampa Bay scores first with a field goal from Ryan Succop, but Mahomes follows quickly with a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

: Tampa Bay scores first with a field goal from Ryan Succop, but Mahomes follows quickly with a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Q2: The quarterback battle ignites as Mahomes and Brady go back and forth. Brady finds Chris Goodwin on a 24-yard touchdown pass and Succop hammers another field goal from 46 yards. Mahomes bounces back, going to his favorite wide receiver Tyreek Hill for another Chief’s touchdown, keeping the game within one point with Kansas City out front 14-13.

The quarterback battle ignites as Mahomes and Brady go back and forth. Brady finds Chris Goodwin on a 24-yard touchdown pass and Succop hammers another field goal from 46 yards. Mahomes bounces back, going to his favorite wide receiver Tyreek Hill for another Chief’s touchdown, keeping the game within one point with Kansas City out front 14-13. Q3: Mahomes comes out hot in the second half with a 63-yard touchdown pass back to Hill, who, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, hits a top speed of 22 mph. However, Brady answers with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. Mahomes, resilient and determined to win, hits fellow Madden NFL “99 Club” member, Travis Kelce for a Chiefs touchdown to end the quarter.

Mahomes comes out hot in the second half with a 63-yard touchdown pass back to Hill, who, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, hits a top speed of 22 mph. However, Brady answers with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. Mahomes, resilient and determined to win, hits fellow “99 Club” member, Travis Kelce for a Chiefs touchdown to end the quarter. Q4: With just one touchdown between the two teams, it all comes down to the game’s nail biting, final 15 minutes. The final quarter opens with Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski, the G.O.A.T. tight end stepping up for his team with a touchdown. Mahomes responds by pushing his way into the endzone with a 12-yard run squarely putting the moment in Kansas City’s hands. To end the game, the Chiefs kick a final field goal before the clock runs out.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 is available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and 5, Xbox One, PC via Origin and Steam, and recently launched on Google Stadia. In celebration of Super Bowl LV, players can get the Madden NFL 21: Superstar Edition now for 60 percent off.* EA Play members can also get more out of Madden NFL 21 with trial access and monthly in-game rewards.

*OFFERS MAY VARY OR CHANGE. SEE RETAILER SITE FOR DETAILS.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Madden, FIFA and the NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Sports

Contacts

Will Alexander



PR Manager



614-477-9728



walexander@ea.com