EA to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 11, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 after the close of market on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021



2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:



Domestic: (866) 324-3683; International: (509) 844-0959



Conference ID: 1076176

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EA’s financial results release will be available after the close of market on May 11, 2021 on EA’s website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until May 25, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 1076176. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EA’s business are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts

Chris Evenden



VP, Investor Relations



650.628.0255



cevenden@ea.com

John Reseburg



VP, Global Communications



650.628.3601



jreseburg@ea.com