Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY21 Financial Results

“This was an extraordinary quarter, and we’re deeply proud of everything our teams at Electronic Arts are doing for our players and communities,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “We launched new games, deeply engaged players in our live services, and welcomed tens of millions of new players to our network. It was an unprecedented first quarter of growth in our business, and we will continue building on that strength with more innovative experiences, more groundbreaking content, and more ways to connect with friends and play great games throughout the year.”

“Player engagement through the first quarter was exceptionally high, and well above our forecast,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “Our Stay Home, Play Together initiatives have been a strong tailwind for the business, as players look for safe and social entertainment in these difficult times. We are focused on delivering high quality titles for our players, combined with our incredible ongoing live services and increasing reach across platforms and geographies which should continue to expand our business over time.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

Net bookings* for the trailing twelve months was $5.980 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

Launched Command & Conquer TM Remastered and Burnout Paradise TM Remastered during the quarter.

Remastered and Burnout Paradise Remastered during the quarter. During the quarter, EA delivered over 30 new content updates, including two major game expansions, and more than 50 mobile updates.

Launched nearly 30 titles on the Steam platform during the quarter.

During the quarter, Apex Legends TM launched Season 5 with engagement reaching its highest levels since Season 1.

launched Season 5 with engagement reaching its highest levels since Season 1. During the quarter, player acquisition for FIFA was up more than 100% year-over-year and up nearly 140% year-over-year in Madden NFL.

Life to date, The Sims 4TM has more than 30 million players across all platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly active player totals reached record highs for a first quarter.

* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Net cash provided by operating activities was $378 million for the quarter and a record $2.017 billion for the trailing twelve months.

EA repurchased approximately 747,000 shares for $78 million during the quarter, completing its $2.4 billion, two-year repurchase program.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in $ millions, except per share amounts) Full game 359 262 Live services and other 1,100 947 Total net revenue 1,459 1,209 Net income 365 1,421* Diluted earnings per share 1.25 4.75* Operating cash flow 378 158 Value of shares repurchased 78 305 Number of shares repurchased 0.7 3.2

*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the fiscal quarter.

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement

of

Operations Acquisition-

related

expenses Change in

deferred

net revenue

(online-

enabled

games) Stock-based

compensation Total net revenue 1,459 – (69 ) – Cost of revenue 288 – – (1 ) Gross profit 1,171 – (69 ) 1 Total operating expenses 700 (5 ) – (101 ) Operating income 471 5 (69 ) 102 Interest and other income, net (3 ) – – – Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 468 5 (69 ) 102 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted 292

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Trailing Twelve Months

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in $ millions) Full game 1,984 1,784 Live services and other 3,803 3,238 Total net revenue 5,787 5,022 Net income 1,983* 2,147* Operating cash flow 2,017 1,585 Value of shares repurchased 980 1,197 Number of shares repurchased 9.8 11.9

*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the trailing twelve months.

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement

of

Operations Acquisition-

related

expenses Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-

enabled

games) Stock-based

compensation Total net revenue 5,787 – 193 – Cost of revenue 1,470 (10 ) – (4 ) Gross profit 4,317 10 193 4 Total operating expenses 2,816 (26 ) – (372 ) Operating income 1,501 36 193 376 Interest and other income, net 39 – – – Income before provision for income taxes 1,540 36 193 376

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019* 2020* 2019* (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,459 1,209 5,787 5,022 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (69 ) (427 ) 193 94 Net bookings 1,390 782 5,980 5,116

*At the beginning of FY21, EA changed the way in which it reports net bookings. Periods prior to the first quarter of FY21 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information, please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our IR website.

Business Outlook as of July 30, 2020

The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $5.625 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $325 million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $869 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $2.97.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.850 billion.

The Company estimates a share count of 293 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.950 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 GAAP-Based Financial Data GAAP

Guidance Acquisition-

related

expenses Change in

deferred net

revenue (online-

enabled games) Stock-based

compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 5,625 – 325 – Cost of revenue 1,483 – – (1 ) Operating expense 3,024 (20 ) – (444 ) Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,086 20 325 445 Net income 869 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 293

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2020

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.125 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $(250) million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $61 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.21.

The Company estimates a share count of 293 million for purposes of calculating second quarter fiscal year 2021 diluted earnings per share. If the Company reports a net loss instead of net income, a basic share count for calculating earnings per share would be 289 million shares.

Operational metric:

Net bookings is expected to be approximately $875 million.

As previously announced, Madden NFL 21 will launch on August 28, 2020 and FIFA 21 will launch on October 9, 2020, moving FIFA 21 out of the second fiscal quarter and into the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. These launch dates affect the original estimated phasing of net revenue and net bookings as well as the year-over-year quarterly comparison. Refer to the slide presentation on EA’s IR website for additional details.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Three Months Ending September 30, 2020 GAAP-Based Financial Data GAAP

Guidance Acquisition-

related

expenses Change in

deferred net

revenue (online-

enabled games) Stock-based

compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,125 – (250 ) – Cost of revenue 280 – – – Operating expense 755 (5 ) – (110 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 83 5 (250 ) 110 Net income (loss) 61 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 293

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on July 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 324-3683 (domestic) or (509) 844-0959 (international), using the conference code 5955287 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using pin code 5955287. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of July 30, 2020,” and other information regarding EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Command & Conquer, Burnout Paradise, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net revenue 1,459 1,209 Cost of revenue 288 187 Gross profit 1,171 1,022 Operating expenses: Research and development 438 381 Marketing and sales 121 110 General and administrative 136 110 Acquisition-related contingent consideration — 1 Amortization of intangibles 5 5 Total operating expenses 700 607 Operating income 471 415 Interest and other income (expense), net (3 ) 21 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 468 436 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 103 (985 ) Net income 365 1,421 Earnings per share Basic 1.27 4.78 Diluted 1.25 4.75 Number of shares used in computation Basic 288 297 Diluted 292 299

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 5, 2020 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Guidance Variance Actuals Actuals Net revenue Net revenue 1,220 239 1,459 1,209 GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (220 ) 151 (69 ) (427 ) Cost of revenue Cost of revenue 210 78 288 187 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses — — — (2 ) Stock-based compensation — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Operating expenses Operating expenses 635 65 700 607 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (5 ) — (5 ) (6 ) Stock-based compensation (90 ) (11 ) (101 ) (72 ) Income before tax Income before tax 374 94 468 436 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 5 — 5 8 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (220 ) 151 (69 ) (427 ) Stock-based compensation 90 12 102 73 Tax rate used for management reporting 18 % 18 % 18 % Earnings per share Basic 0.93 0.34 1.27 4.78 Diluted 0.93 0.32 1.25 4.75 Number of shares Basic 289 (1 ) 288 297 Diluted 291 1 292 299

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges. In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ millions) June 30, 2020 March 31, 20202 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,013 3,768 Short-term investments 1,947 1,967 Receivables, net 507 461 Other current assets 223 321 Total current assets 6,690 6,517 Property and equipment, net 450 449 Goodwill 1,889 1,885 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 48 53 Deferred income taxes, net 1,894 1,903 Other assets 313 305 TOTAL ASSETS 11,284 11,112 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 51 68 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,040 1,052 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 878 945 Senior notes, current, net 599 599 Total current liabilities 2,568 2,664 Senior notes, net 397 397 Income tax obligations 312 373 Deferred income taxes, net 1 1 Other liabilities 224 216 Total liabilities 3,502 3,651 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Retained earnings 7,831 7,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52 ) (50 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,782 7,461 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,284 11,112

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in $ millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 365 1,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 37 37 Stock-based compensation 102 73 Change in assets and liabilities Receivables, net (44 ) 294 Other assets 44 24 Accounts payable (3 ) (40 ) Accrued and other liabilities (66 ) (56 ) Deferred income taxes, net 10 (1,174 ) Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) (67 ) (421 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 378 158 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (38 ) (45 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 694 358 Purchase of short-term investments (664 ) (1,263 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8 ) (950 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3 3 Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees (69 ) (51 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (78 ) (305 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (32 ) Net cash used in financing activities (144 ) (385 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 19 2 Change in cash and cash equivalents 245 (1,175 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 3,768 4,708 Ending cash and cash equivalents 4,013 3,533

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY21 Change Net revenue Net revenue 1,209 1,348 1,593 1,387 1,459 21 % GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 ) Gross profit Gross profit 1,022 943 1,085 1,118 1,171 15 % Gross profit (as a % of net revenue) 85 % 70 % 68 % 81 % 80 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 2 2 5 3 — Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 ) Stock-based compensation 1 1 1 1 1 Operating income Operating income 415 268 361 401 471 13 % Operating income (as a % of net revenue) 34 % 20 % 23 % 29 % 32 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 8 10 12 9 5 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 ) Stock-based compensation 73 92 91 91 102 Net income Net income 1,421 854 346 418 365 (74 %) Net income (as a % of net revenue) 118 % 63 % 22 % 30 % 25 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 8 10 12 9 5 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 ) Stock-based compensation 73 92 91 91 102 Tax rate used for management reporting 18 % 18 % 18 % 18 % 18 % Diluted earnings per share 4.75 2.89 1.18 1.43 1.25 (74 %) Number of diluted shares used in computation Basic 297 295 292 290 288 Diluted 299 296 294 292 292

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges. In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 YOY % FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY21 Change QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS Net revenue by composition Full game downloads 133 181 286 211 223 68 % Packaged goods 129 399 403 145 136 5 % Full game 262 580 689 356 359 37 % Live services and other 947 768 904 1,031 1,100 16 % Total net revenue 1,209 1,348 1,593 1,387 1,459 21 % Full game 22 % 43 % 43 % 26 % 25 % Live services and other 78 % 57 % 57 % 74 % 75 % Total net revenue % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % GAAP-based financial data Full game downloads (57 ) (5 ) 31 (21 ) (5 ) Packaged goods (110 ) 62 60 (67 ) (67 ) Full game (167 ) 57 91 (88 ) (72 ) Live services and other (260 ) (92 ) 337 (43 ) 3 Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 ) Net revenue by platform Console 760 923 1,163 928 932 23 % PC & Other 253 248 261 274 325 28 % Mobile 196 177 169 185 202 3 % Total net revenue 1,209 1,348 1,593 1,387 1,459 21 % GAAP-based financial data Console (344 ) 8 388 (143 ) (108 ) PC & Other (58 ) (32 ) 24 7 15 Mobile (25 ) (11 ) 16 5 24 Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1 (427 ) (35 ) 428 (131 ) (69 )

