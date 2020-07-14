Esri, GeoComm, RapidSOS Partner to Bring Advanced Situational Awareness Solution to First Responders

Collaboration Provides Real-Time Location, Indoor Mapping, and Incident Data to Emergency Personnel

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a partnership with GeoComm and RapidSOS to integrate real-time location, indoor mapping, and critical incident data to help 911 personnel more effectively dispatch resources in a single, unprecedented situational awareness solution. GeoComm, an industry leader in public safety location-based solutions, and RapidSOS, the trusted data provider for over 4,700 emergency communications centers (ECCs), have joined with Esri to help bring first responders this new offering.

Location is the most important piece of information in an emergency. With over 80 percent of 911 calls coming from cell phones—many of them from citizens located indoors—it is critical that first responders have accurate information on where incidents are occurring. This partnership provides accurate caller location and other critical data through the context of indoor maps, creating an advanced view of the emergency.

“Having a holistic view of an incident reduces response time and allows for smarter allocation of resources, which are critical factors when saving lives,” said Mike King, Esri director of emergency communications solutions. “In partnership with GeoComm and RapidSOS, we are able to bring the most advanced understanding of an emergency possible to our emergency responders.”

Built in collaboration with public safety organizations, RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform securely and automatically links lifesaving location and additional data from connected devices directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers nationwide.

“We are united in our commitment to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together seamlessly to protect and save lives,” said Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Esri and GeoComm to support our heroic first responders who handle millions of emergencies annually.”

Through this partnership, RapidSOS will soon be integrated with Esri’s ArcGIS and GeoComm’s indoor mapping technology to empower safer and more resilient communities.

“By integrating Esri’s ArcGIS platform with RapidSOS, 911 will have unprecedented awareness of where emergencies are occurring,” said John Bryant, GeoComm president and CEO. “In collaboration with GeoComm, this location information is taken to the next level—providing critical indoor location information to help first responders locate callers even in large buildings and dense urban environments.”

The joint solution between Esri, GeoComm, and RapidSOS will be available later this year, and attendees of the virtual Esri User Conference can learn more during the Emergency Communications Special Interest Group meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The meeting will be livestreamed from 9:15 a.m.–10:15 a.m. (PDT).

To learn more about this new joint solution for first responders, visit esri.com/geocomm-rapidsos-911.

About GeoComm

GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well as NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links lifesaving data from 350 M+ connected devices directly to 911 and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, protecting 90%+ of people in the US, across 150 million emergencies annually. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting the nation’s heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that’s protecting lives, visit www.rapidsos.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

