Eta Compute Introduces TENSAI® Flow, Enables Seamless Development of Machine Learning Applications in Low Power IoT Devices, from Concept to Firmware

Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow and neural network compiler helps developers accelerate time-to-design, giving them an edge to bring innovative, intelligent products to market quickly.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Eta Compute Inc., a company dedicated to delivering machine learning to low power IoT and edge devices using its revolutionary TENSAI® Platform, announced its TENSAI® Flow software. The software suite complements its existing development resources and enables seamless design from concept to firmware, speeding the creation of machine learning applications in IoT and low power edge devices.

“Neural network and embedded software designers are seeking practical ways to make developing machine learning for edge applications less frustrating and time-consuming,” said Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Eta Compute. “With TENSAI Flow, Eta Compute addresses every aspect of designing and building a machine learning application for IoT and low power edge devices. Now, designers can optimize neural networks by reducing memory size, the number of operations, and power consumption, and embedded software designers can reduce the complexities of adding AI to embedded edge devices, saving months of development time.”

Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow software de-risks development by quickly confirming feasibility and proof of concept. TENSAI Flow enables seamless development for machine learning applications in IoT and low power edge devices. It includes a neural network compiler, a neural network zoo, and middleware comprising FreeRTOS, HAL and frameworks for sensors, as well as IoT/cloud enablement.

“In order to best unlock the benefits of TinyML we need highly optimized hardware and algorithms. Eta Compute’s TENSAI provides an ideal combination of highly efficient ML hardware, coupled with an optimized neural network compiler,” says Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse. “Together with Edge Impulse and the TENSAI Sensor Board this is the best possible solution to achieve extremely low-power ML applications.”

The TENSAI Flow exclusive neural network compiler delivers the best optimization for neural networks running on Eta Compute’s device as well as the industry’s best power efficiency. In addition, the middleware makes dual core programming seamless by eliminating the need to write customized code to take full advantage of DSPs. A unique Neural Network Zoo accelerates and simplifies development with ready-to-use networks for the most common use cases. These will include motion, image and sound classification. Developers simply train the networks with their data. And, with the insight from TENSAI Flow’s real world applications, developers can see the potential of neural sensor processors precisely in terms of energy efficiency and performance in a variety of field tested examples with unmatched efficiency while preserving total flexibility.

Compared to direct implementation on a competitive device of the same CIFAR10 neural network, the TENSAI neural network compiler on TENSAI SoC improves energy per inference by a factor 54x. Using the CIFAR10 neural network from TENSAI neural network zoo and TENSAI neural network compiler improves the energy per inference further, bringing it to a staggering 200x factor.

“Google and the TensorFlow team have been dedicated in bringing machine learning with the tiniest devices. Eta Compute’s TENSAI Flow is another step in the same direction and enables TensorFlow networks to run on Eta Compute’s ultra low power SoC, with the best optimization the company can provide,” said Pete Warden, Lead of the TensorFlow Mobile/Embedded team at Google. “We welcome this initiative that sets new benchmarks for machine learning in edge devices and shows the dynamism of the TinyML field.”

Through its interface with Edge Impulse, TENSAI Flow allows developers to securely acquire and store training data so customers train once and have real-world models for future development. The software automatically optimizes TensorFlow Lite AI models for Eta Compute’s TENSAI SoC, delivering the highest optimization and the best power efficiency. With TENSAI Flow, TENSAI SoC can load AI models that include sensor interfaces seamlessly. TENSAI Flow provides the foundation to automatically provisions and connects devices to the cloud and upgrades firmware over the air based on new models or data.

“The TENSAI Platform enables AI performance in the range of 1milliwatt, which is extremely low compared to other solutions, especially for image processing,” said Jim Feldhan, President and Founder of Semico Research. “Eta Compute’s technology eliminates power consumption as a barrier for AI applications at the Edge.”

About Eta Compute

Eta Compute was founded in 2015 with the vision that the proliferation of intelligent devices at the network edge will make daily life safer, healthier, comfortable and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security. The company delivers the world’s lowest power embedded platform using patented Continuous Voltage Frequency Scaling to deliver unparalleled machine intelligence to energy-constrained products and remove battery capacity as a barrier in consumer and industrial applications. In 2018, the company received the Design Innovation Of The Year and Best Use Of Advanced Technologies awards at ARM TechCon. For more information visit EtaCompute.com or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.

