EZCORP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

All amounts in this release are from EZCORP continuing operations and in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

Total revenues grew 4% in the quarter to $210.2 million. Retail sales grew 31% to $136.5 million, driven primarily by strong demand for merchandise for working and schooling from home. Net revenues declined 12% driven by a 34% reduction in pawn service (PSC) revenue, partially offset by a 33% increase in merchandise sales gross profit.

Operations expenses declined by 3% to $83.8 million while total store count grew by 2%.

Loss before taxes was $10.2 million, compared to profit before taxes of $3.5 million in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis 1 , loss before taxes was $3.5 million, compared to profit before taxes of $13.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.10, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, diluted loss per share was $0.01, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.16.

, loss before taxes was $3.5 million, compared to profit before taxes of $13.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Diluted loss per share was $0.10, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.06 in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, diluted loss per share was $0.01, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.16. Pawn loan volume was reduced during the quarter by emergency stimulus payment actions in the U.S. and restrictions on customer movements and localized store closure orders in Latin America. Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) decreased 40% to $113.3 million (down 39% to $116.8 million on a constant currency basis), which led to a 34% reduction in PSC revenue to $52.5 million (down 31% to $54.4 million on a constant currency basis).

Net inventory of $123.1 million ($127.1 million on a constant currency basis) decreased 30%, reflecting annualized inventory turnover of 2.9x. Sales margin of 33% increased 40bps despite a $2.2 million adjustment to merchandise cost of goods sold due to looting at 30 stores during riots in the U.S.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $311 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of over $100 million compared to the prior quarter. The decline in new pawn loan originations and increased merchandise and scrap sales all benefited the cash position.

Following a review of strategic alternatives for the non-core CashMax business in Canada, the Company has decided to close the remaining 22 stores. The shutdown of the business and related operations will be substantially completed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and will result in charges of approximately $8.0 – $10.0 million.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Chief Executive Officer Jason Kulas stated: “ Our results for the fiscal third quarter were highlighted by ongoing revenue growth driven by strong retail sales. As a result of stimulus payments and extended unemployment and forbearance benefits, our customers’ needs for cash were lower in the quarter, driving declines in PLO and PSC. While sales gross profit margins were strong, the tradeoff in higher-margin pawn service charges for lower-margin merchandise sales negatively impacted EBITDA and EPS in the quarter.

“ In these uncertain times, we are focused on the safety of our team members and customers and on our continued financial strength. Our cash balance grew by over $100 million to $311 million from the second quarter, positioning us to meet our customers’ short-term needs for cash as loan demand rebounds. In addition, our team is focused on increasing the efficiency of our operations, with significant expense reductions planned for fiscal year 2021. These efforts are expected to add an even greater level of resiliency to our business through the current environment and future economic cycles.

“ In addition to optimizing our cost structure to maximize profitability and better align with near-term PLO trends, we are focused on creating long-term shareholder value by strengthening our core business operations and continuing to innovate and grow. Our optimization of pricing, lending and transactional efficiencies, and the modernization of our IT and data assets, will drive more consistent profitability. Our efforts to give customers more convenient choices, both in-store and through our Lana platform, will result in a superior customer experience, and our continued de novo store growth will give us the opportunity to expand our platform.

“ Looking ahead, while it will take time for PLO and PSC to rebuild, we remain confident that demand for pawn loans will accelerate, thereby driving higher revenue growth and increased earnings power, particularly as we increasingly rationalize expenses and invest in value-added initiatives.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30 in millions, except per share amounts As Reported Adjusted1 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues $ 210.2 $ 202.5 $ 216.5 $ 207.0 Net Revenues $ 102.2 $ 115.9 $ 107.4 $ 120.4 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations, Before Tax $ (10.2 ) $ 3.5 $ (3.5 ) $ 13.6 Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $ (5.5 ) $ 3.4 $ (0.7 ) $ 8.8 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.16 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 2.2 $ 17.4 $ 5.7 $ 21.9

Total revenues grew 4% to $210.2 million. PSC was down 34% to $52.5 million largely reflecting lower average PLO for the quarter, a result of a lower pawn loan demand during the quarter.

Merchandise sales grew 31% and scrap sales were up 11%. Merchandise sales were particularly strong in consumer electronics, while scrap sales benefited from higher gold prices.

Net revenues were down 12% at $102.2 million. Consolidated merchandise sales gross profit increased 33% to $44.7 million, with a 31% increase in merchandise sales.

Consolidated operations expenses decreased 3%. Total store count increased 2%, consisting of a net 23 stores acquired or opened since the end of the prior-year quarter. Administrative expense increased 7% to $14.7 million.

Gross interest expense decreased $4.5 million reflecting the June 2019 repayment of $195.0 million of cash convertible debt. Gross interest income decreased $2.5 million due to collections on notes receivable since the prior-year period.

Third quarter fiscal 2020 results include a loss of $1.8 million in inventory, $0.4 million in loan restitution losses and $0.2 million in property, plant and equipment due to lootings that occurred in 30 of our U.S. stores during riots in late May and early June.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

Total revenue was up 12% reflecting 39% growth in merchandise sales.

PSC was down 30%, largely reflecting lower average PLO for the quarter as a result of lower loan demand and increased loan redemptions believed to be related to federal economic stimulus.

Merchandise margins of 35% remain within our targeted range. When excluding losses from looting of $2.2 million from merchandise cost of goods sold, margins were unchanged at 37%. Aged general merchandise inventory improved to 4.9% from 6.3% in the prior year. Jewelry scrapping gross profit increased 86%, with related margins up 900bps to 25% on higher gold prices.

Segment contribution decreased $7.1 million to $16.6 million, the result of a $17.6 million reduction in PSC partially offset by increased merchandise sales and scrap sales gross profit.

Latin America Pawn

Merchandise sales grew 1%, to $20.3 million (20% to $24.0 million on a constant currency basis). Merchandise gross sales margins were 21% while aged general merchandise inventory increased to 18.5% of total general merchandise inventory, both the result of a more challenging environment in our Latin America countries, as well as store closures, limited operating hours and restrictions on mobility in GPMX.

Net revenues decreased 33% to $15.5 million (down 21% to $18.4 million on a constant currency basis) largely reflecting lower PSC due in part to COVID-19 related store closures, reduced public transportation and curfews imposed in some Latin America countries.

PSC decreased 44% to $11.4 million (down 35% to $13.3 million on a constant currency basis) as a result of lower average PLO for the quarter and a lower yield on pawn loans, reflecting our commitment to work with customers by negotiating reduced interest payments on a case-by-case basis.

Operations expense was tightly managed, down 18% to $15.0 million.

Latin America Pawn added three de novo stores in the quarter. New store openings typically pressure earnings in the short term as they ramp up but drive higher profitability over time.

Segment loss for the quarter was $0.7 million ($0.4 million on a constant currency basis), compared to a contribution of $2.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily reflecting lower PSC revenues.

Over 99% of stores in Latin America are currently open. More specifically: Mexico (367 stores) — Excluding short-term closings due to regulatory decree or safety protocols, stores in Mexico were generally open most of the quarter. However, retail sales in all stores were prohibited by regulators during the last three weeks of May. During the quarter, one de novo store was opened. Guatemala (85 stores) — Regulators imposed country-wide lock-downs on many weekends, 39 mall-based locations were closed for extended periods (5 of which have been closed since March 17), and certain restrictions prohibited stores to be open after 5:00 pm. Two de novo stores opened during quarter. El Salvador (17 stores) — Stores were closed as part of a broad government-imposed lock-down from late March through mid-June when all stores opened. Honduras (16 stores) — Honduras was on lock- down during the last half of March. We were able to reopen five stores on March 26 and another eleven stores on April 11. Peru (11 stores) — Starting the second week of March through mid-May, all stores were closed. We were able to reopen six stores on May 15 and five more stores on June 20.



CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss fiscal third quarter results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (833) 579-0921, Conference ID: 4162018, or internationally by dialing (778) 560-2579. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com/ shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the company’s strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the company’s business and prospects, see the company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

1Adjusted basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items.“Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 136,537 $ 103,902 $ 393,095 $ 346,186 Jewelry scrapping sales 20,303 18,212 41,709 37,873 Pawn service charges 52,460 78,980 217,407 244,298 Other revenues 933 1,371 3,740 4,533 Total revenues 210,233 202,465 655,951 632,890 Merchandise cost of goods sold 91,859 70,271 261,711 225,183 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 16,158 15,765 33,529 32,648 Other cost of revenues 32 576 1,093 1,467 Net revenues 102,184 115,853 359,618 373,592 Operating expenses: Operations 83,838 86,095 262,835 266,737 Administrative 14,688 13,685 46,797 41,814 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 47,060 — Depreciation and amortization 7,679 7,254 23,174 21,114 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 255 24 1,260 3,643 Total operating expenses 106,460 107,058 381,126 333,308 Operating (loss) income (4,276 ) 8,795 (21,508 ) 40,284 Interest expense 5,379 9,832 16,589 27,212 Interest income (628 ) (3,172 ) (2,412 ) (9,637 ) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates 1,183 (1,320 ) 5,896 (632 ) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — 19,725 Other (income) expense 8 (4 ) (282 ) (121 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (10,218 ) 3,459 (41,299 ) 3,737 Income tax (benefit) expense (4,751 ) 98 3,757 1,377 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (5,467 ) 3,361 (45,056 ) 2,360 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (20 ) (203 ) (67 ) (404 ) Net (loss) income (5,487 ) 3,158 (45,123 ) 1,956 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1,230 ) Net (loss) income attributable to EZCORP, Inc. $ (5,487 ) $ 3,158 $ (45,123 ) $ 3,186 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.81 ) $ 0.06 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to EZCORP, Inc. — continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.81 ) $ 0.06 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,068 55,445 55,395 55,306 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 55,231 55,487 55,483 55,327

EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,



2020 June 30,



2019 September 30,



2019 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,130 $ 138,922 $ 157,567 Restricted cash 4,000 — 4,875 Pawn loans 113,290 190,299 199,058 Pawn service charges receivable, net 17,432 29,847 31,802 Inventory, net 123,112 175,802 179,355 Notes receivable, net 3,866 16,166 7,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,754 37,365 25,921 Total current assets 598,584 588,401 605,760 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 29,483 30,922 34,516 Property and equipment, net 58,098 66,214 67,357 Lease right-of-use asset 204,591 — — Goodwill 257,326 300,700 300,527 Intangible assets, net 65,003 63,646 68,044 Notes receivable, net 1,140 10,912 1,117 Deferred tax asset, net 5,505 3,956 1,998 Other assets 4,572 4,472 4,383 Total assets $ 1,224,302 $ 1,069,223 $ 1,083,702 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 268 $ 215 $ 214 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,358 59,981 77,957 Customer layaway deposits 11,902 12,750 12,915 Lease liability 48,840 — — Total current liabilities 119,368 72,946 91,086 Long-term debt, net 247,618 235,449 238,380 Deferred tax liability, net 2,165 7,522 1,985 Lease liability 167,716 — — Other long-term liabilities 7,523 5,990 7,302 Total liabilities 544,390 321,907 338,753 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 52,097,590 as of June 30, 2020; 52,475,070 as of June 30, 2019; and 52,565,064 as of September 30, 2019 521 524 526 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 408,601 404,880 407,628 Retained earnings 341,517 389,808 389,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70,757 ) (47,926 ) (52,398 ) Total equity 679,912 747,316 744,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,224,302 $ 1,069,223 $ 1,083,702

EZCORP, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (45,123 ) $ 1,956 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,174 21,114 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 9,814 16,613 Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 34,265 — Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee (688 ) (3,788 ) Deferred income taxes (3,327 ) 5,003 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 47,060 — Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate — 19,725 Other adjustments 2,128 1,875 Reserve on jewelry scrap receivable — 3,646 Stock compensation expense 5,093 7,036 Equity in net loss (gain) from investment in unconsolidated affiliates 5,896 (632 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Service charges and fees receivable 14,076 1,301 Inventory 7,990 1,377 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (3,348 ) (4,194 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (40,450 ) (1,477 ) Customer layaway deposits (709 ) 949 Income taxes 514 (5,527 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 56,365 64,977 Investing activities: Loans made (442,752 ) (542,512 ) Loans repaid 321,718 328,079 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 248,290 211,979 Additions to property and equipment, net (20,867 ) (24,568 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (8,116 ) Principal collections on notes receivable 4,000 21,900 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 110,389 (13,238 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,458 ) (3,288 ) Payout of deferred consideration (350 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs (106 ) 1,064 Payments on borrowings (316 ) (195,877 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,158 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (7,388 ) (198,101 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,678 ) (294 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 152,688 (146,656 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 162,442 285,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 315,130 $ 138,922 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory $ 200,160 $ 221,940

EZCORP, Inc. OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin



America



Pawn Lana Other



International Total



Segments Corporate



Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 116,258 $ 20,279 $ — $ — $ 136,537 $ — $ 136,537 Jewelry scrapping sales 17,129 3,174 — — 20,303 — 20,303 Pawn service charges 41,069 11,391 — — 52,460 — 52,460 Other revenues 40 — 9 884 933 — 933 Total revenues 174,496 34,844 9 884 210,233 — 210,233 Merchandise cost of goods sold 75,838 16,021 — — 91,859 — 91,859 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 12,875 3,283 — — 16,158 — 16,158 Other cost of revenues — 32 — — 32 — 32 Net revenues 85,783 15,508 9 884 102,184 — 102,184 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 66,243 15,041 1,497 1,057 83,838 — 83,838 Administrative — — — — — 14,688 14,688 Depreciation and amortization 2,749 1,647 337 3 4,736 2,943 7,679 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other 234 23 — (20 ) 237 18 255 Interest expense — — 36 140 176 5,203 5,379 Interest income — (404 ) — — (404 ) (224 ) (628 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — — — 1,183 1,183 — 1,183 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — — — — — — Other (income) expense — (61 ) — (5 ) (66 ) 74 8 Segment contribution (loss) $ 16,557 $ (738 ) $ (1,861 ) $ (1,474 ) $ 12,484 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 12,484 $ (22,702 ) $ (10,218 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 U.S. Pawn Latin



America



Pawn Lana Other



International Total



Segments Corporate



Items Consolidated (in thousands) Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 83,904 $ 19,998 $ — $ — $ 103,902 $ — $ 103,902 Jewelry scrapping sales 13,889 4,323 — — 18,212 — 18,212 Pawn service charges 58,635 20,345 — — 78,980 — 78,980 Other revenues 34 67 — 1,270 1,371 — 1,371 Total revenues 156,462 44,733 — 1,270 202,465 — 202,465 Merchandise cost of goods sold 52,855 17,416 — — 70,271 — 70,271 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 11,599 4,166 — — 15,765 — 15,765 Other cost of revenues — — — 576 576 — 576 Net revenues 92,008 23,151 — 694 115,853 — 115,853 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Operations 65,449 18,284 1,368 994 86,095 — 86,095 Administrative — — — — — 13,685 13,685 Depreciation and amortization 2,934 1,626 — 72 4,632 2,622 7,254 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 4 (8 ) — 6 2 22 24 Interest expense — 1,491 — 76 1,567 8,265 9,832 Interest income — (376 ) — — (376 ) (2,796 ) (3,172 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — (1,320 ) (1,320 ) — (1,320 ) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — — — — — Other expense (income) — 34 — 6 40 (44 ) (4 ) Segment contribution (loss) $ 23,621 $ 2,100 $ (1,368 ) $ 860 $ 25,213 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 25,213 $ (21,754 ) $ 3,459

Contacts

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: (512) 314-2220

Read full story here