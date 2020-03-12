Gamification Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of Gamification in E-learning to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GamificationMarketShare–Technavio has been monitoring the gamification market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.76 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The adoption of gamification in e-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gamification Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gamification Market is segmented as below:
Application
- Consumer-driven Application
- Enterprise-driven Application
End-User
- Healthcare
- Entertainment
- Education
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Media
- Others
Need
- User Engagement
- Brand Loyalty
- Brand Awareness
- Training
- Motivation
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Gamification Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gamification market report covers the following areas:
- Gamification Market Size
- Gamification Market Trends
- Gamification Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years.
Gamification Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gamification market, including some of the vendors such as Ambition, BI WORLDWIDE, Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp. and SAP SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gamification market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gamification Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gamification market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gamification market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gamification market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gamification market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Consumer-driven application – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Enterprise-driven application – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Entertainment – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer goods – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Media – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY NEED
- Market segmentation by need
- Comparison by need
- User engagement – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand loyalty – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand awareness – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Training – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motivation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by need
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in mergers and acquisitions
- Integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions
- Increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambition
- BI WORLDWIDE
- Hoopla Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- SAP SE
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
