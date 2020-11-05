Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Report 2020 with Profiles of 68 Key Competitors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Discrete Semiconductors – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Discrete Semiconductors estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ICT segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.4% share of the global Discrete Semiconductors market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Discrete Semiconductors market in the U. S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027.

Industrial Manufacturing Segment Corners a 12.4% Share in 2020

In the global Industrial Manufacturing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Central Semiconductor Corporation

D3 Semiconductor, LLC

Diodes, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GaN Systems, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

IXYS Corporation

Nexperia B. V.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Discrete Semiconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Discrete Semiconductors by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Discrete Semiconductors by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Discrete Semiconductors by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for ICT by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for ICT by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for ICT by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 68

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srtmnw.

