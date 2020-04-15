Global Game Streaming Market 2020 – Subscription Services Model is Expected to Register Significant Revenue – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Game Streaming Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The game streaming market involves streaming video game content via the Internet that includes live gameplay or pre-recorded gameplays. This report gives a detailed analysis of different revenue models and different platforms such as web-based and app-based platforms. The game streaming market is segmented on the basis of different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on different channels such as YouTube’s gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The eSports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership and increasing popularity, it is anticipated that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the game streaming market in the future.

Mobile game streaming is a recent phenomenon that is expected to flourish in the market exponentially. As per Streamlabs, there were approximately 479 thousand active mobile streamers on Streamlabs in June 2019, which was an increase from 150 thousand active mobile streamers in June 2018, globally. Thus, with the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising mobile streamers, it is expected that this will drive market growth in the future.

However, the high cost of content creation and lack of awareness is restraining the market growth in the future.

Key Market Trends

Subscription Services Model is Expected to Register Significant Revenue

Major companies rely on a fixed revenue from monthly subscriptions than other revenue models. The subscription model provides much data to game developers, such as most used weapon choices, in-game choices, and game modes. Games such as Counter-Strike and Dota 2 gives more emphasis on the in-game data generated.

The most significant platforms for the live streaming of games are Twitch and Youtube. According to a report from StreamElements, Twitch viewers live-streamed a total of 2.72+ billion hours in Q2 or 72.2% of all live hours watched compared with 735.54+ million hours on YouTube Live or 19.5% in Q2 of 2019.

Twitch’s most robust monetization tool is the subscription feature like Netflix and seeing the benefits associated with the subscription model, in 2018, YouTube also opened its sponsorships model, in exchange for exclusive perks such as ad-free streaming, chat features, special emotes, badges and access to archived and private streams.

This growth is further supported by the rise in the digital payment user base. For instance, in September 2018, Mastercard signed a multi-year partnership with Riot Games. This deal made Mastercard the exclusive global payment services partner for the game’s global esports events. Mastercard also worked with banking partners to offer unique League of Legends co-branded products in selected markets.

China is Expected to Dominate the Market

China’s most prominent platforms, such as YY Live ( Huya ), and Douyu, make money from user donations to streamers, and in fact, Huya has exceeded 100 million monthly active users (MAU) by December 2018 and also started competing with Twitch in terms of MAU. With the increasing viewership, it is expected that it will have a positive outlook on the market.

The rapid growth of game streaming in China has attracted a rush of investment, led by China’s sports giant Tencent Holdings Limited. Tencent Holdings Limited is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like “League of Legends” and “Honor of Kings” in China, which is going to attract global players and viewers.

Moreover, China is the capital of the esports industry, and the increasing number of esports tournaments in the region would lead to the rise of the game streaming market in China.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5 GAME STREAMING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1 By Hardware

5.2 By Genre

5.3 Top 10 Non-eSports Games Based On Platforms

5.4 Top 10 eSports Based Games Based On Platforms

5.5 Upcoming Events Calendars of ESports Games Worldwide

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Revenue Model

6.2 By Solutions

6.3 Geography

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc

Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Facebook Gaming

YouTube Gaming (Alphabet Inc’s)

Mixer ( Microsoft Corporation)

AfreecaTV

Nvidia Corporation

Apple

Parsec Cloud, Inc

YY Live

Sony Coporation

Smashcast.tv

