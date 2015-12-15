Global Gaming Console Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Atari, Dell, Mad Catz, Mattel, Microsoft, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Razer, Sony, & Valve – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Gaming Console Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The gaming console market is poised to grow by $ 14.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles and enhanced technological features and product innovations.
The report on gaming console market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The gaming console market analysis include type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the diversifying gaming population as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming console market growth during the next few years.
The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming console market vendors that include Atari Inc, Dell Technologies Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., Sony Corp., and Valve Corp.
Also, the gaming console market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- TV consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Handheld consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by type of gamer
- Market segments
- Comparison by type of gamer
- Casual gamers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardcore gamers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by type of gamer
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atari Inc
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Mad Catz Global Ltd.
- Mattel Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Valve Corp.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxau32
