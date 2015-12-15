Global Gaming Console Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Atari, Dell, Mad Catz, Mattel, Microsoft, Nintendo, NVIDIA, Razer, Sony, & Valve – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Gaming Console Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The gaming console market is poised to grow by $ 14.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles and enhanced technological features and product innovations.

The report on gaming console market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The gaming console market analysis include type segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the diversifying gaming population as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming console market growth during the next few years.

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming console market vendors that include Atari Inc, Dell Technologies Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., Sony Corp., and Valve Corp.

Also, the gaming console market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

TV consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Handheld consoles – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by type of gamer

Market segments

Comparison by type of gamer

Casual gamers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardcore gamers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by type of gamer

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atari Inc

Dell Technologies Inc.

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sony Corp.

Valve Corp.

Appendix

