Globalgig to Acquire HardMountain B.V.

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Globalgig announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Netherland based HardMountain B.V. HardMountain is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Provider) focused on providing solutions for the industrial IoT market, supplying customers with global wireless connectivity and embedded IoT technologies.

HardMountain was founded to meet the market demand for connected devices. In the industrial IoT space, connectivity is key for applications such as smart buildings, smart cities, smart transportation, connected healthcare, retail, agriculture, and utilities. Mission and life-critical IoT applications require reliable 24/7 connectivity, monitoring and support. HardMountain simplifies the complexity for IoT applications, providing end-to-end project deliverables from innovative control modules and smart sensors to wireless connectivity.

Globalgig is a leading CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) provider for mobile and wireless services world-wide, working with industry innovators to develop solutions that deliver results. Currently, enterprise businesses leverage Globalgig’s multi-IMSI SIM for wireless data service in over 200 plus countries, with access to more than 600 mobile carriers. Globalgig wireless service is delivered via its Orchestra software platform, a powerful API-driven global connectivity platform for the management of SIMs, devices, data plans, billing, and network services.

“We are extremely happy to be a part of this rapidly growing international brand. Thanks to Globalgig, our customers in the Benelux, Germany and Nordics have access to the next-generation technology for secure IoT connectivity, remote maintenance, data acquisition and network management. We are proud to jointly launch these new services for our customers,” says Richard van der Vegt, Managing Director at HardMountain.

“HardMountain will deepen our engagement into the IoT ecosystem and further expand our business in Europe,” said Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig. “I look forward to working closely with Richard as our Director of Global IoT to grow our business and integrate our operational and platform infrastructure to support HardMountain’s existing clients.”

About Globalgig

Globalgig orchestrates hyperconnectivity for global enterprise customers using managed communications solutions. Working with innovators to create solutions that deliver results, Globalgig gives businesses of all sizes seamless connectivity for offices and mobile employees world-wide, using technologies such as SD-WAN, cellular, UCaaS and managed network solutions. To learn more, visit www.globalgig.com.

About HardMountain

HardMountain is a leading cloud-based Industrial IoT service provider, focused on enabling seamless global connectivity solutions for the IoT and enterprise customers. HardMountain’s applications and technologies can be embedded into any device at the manufacturing stage, enabling connectivity anywhere in the world.

