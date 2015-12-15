 Globalstar Announces Senior Leadership Changes for Increased Focus in Commercial IoT

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”) today announced a series of senior leadership and organizational changes to drive growth within the Commercial IoT sector.

Amongst these changes, Globalstar has appointed Jim Mandala to the role of Vice President of Commercial IoT Sales with global responsibilities. Mandala has been with Globalstar for 15 years, and previously held the Vice President General Manager title overseeing sales in Canada and Europe, in addition to restructuring business operations in Africa.

In his new role, Mandala will lead the partnership and sales efforts driving Globalstar’s Commercial IoT business, which is expected to drive the growth of the satellite business’s revenue going forward.

David Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, commented, “Jim is a proven leader within our company and has a track record of success in our Canadian, European and African markets. As we continue to prioritize our Commercial IoT business, we are confident that Jim will drive the growth needed for the success of Globalstar in this category.”

Jim Mandala commented, “It is an exciting time for Globalstar and there is tremendous opportunity for our business in Commercial IoT. I’m proud to continue to work with Globalstar in this new role to grow our business in a way that is future facing.”

Prior to joining Globalstar, Mr. Mandala spent two years with Samsung Electronics as Director of Sales, where he was responsible for national and regional sales. Prior to this, he served as Director of Operations for Handspring Canada and Director of Sales and Marketing for Epson Canada Ltd.

With appointment of Mandala to this new role, Vice President of Emerging Technologies, Chris Gray will join Jim’s team to focus on continued IoT business development, sales and maintaining Globalstar’s existing value-added reseller base (VAR).

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

Contacts

USA Public Relations / General Media Inquiries:



Denise Davila



Email: denise.davila@globalstar.com

Phone: +1-985-335-1538