Glu Mobile Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. featured as cover athletes on free-to-play baseball mobile game

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced the availability of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 on the App Store and Google Play. In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), MLB Tap Sports Baseball is back for the MLB 2021 season with two young MLB All-Stars as the cover athletes of the game Washington Nationals outfielder and World Series champion Juan Soto and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.





Juan Soto led the National League with a .351 batting average in 2020 a year after guiding the Nationals to the franchise’s first-ever World Series championship. In 2018, Acuña Jr. made his MLB debut and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

For the first time, new features in the mobile game allow players to pitch and join new Club Rally events to team up with friends. MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 contains more authentic MLB baseball content than ever before, with new ways to compete in events that mirror the real events of the major leagues.

“In 2020, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise surpassed $340 million of lifetime bookings,” said Nick Earl, Glu President and CEO. “As one of Glu’s leading Growth Games, I’m proud of the team’s talent and the continued success of the franchise with our new 2021 experience.”

“We can’t wait to introduce this year’s experience to the Tap Sports Baseball community,” said Brent Stephenson, VP of Product and General Manager, MLB Tap Sports Baseball. “MLB Tap Sports Baseball boasts over 45 million franchise downloads and counting, and with new game modes, real MLB ballparks, teams and players our team has built an incredibly authentic MLB gameplay experience for the 2021 season.”

About MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021

In partnership with MLB, the MLBPI, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA), Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 delivers a social-competitive experience allowing players to strategically manage their very own baseball teams. Marks, logos, and players from all 30 MLB teams and MLB ballparks offer an authentic gameplay experience while seamless turn-based mechanics and one-touch controls allow for quick session lengths anytime, anywhere. Choose your players, set your lineups, and challenge your friends in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021!

Features of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021:

Authentic in every way – 2021 MLB teams, Major League Players and MLB ballparks

Collect MLB Players – from current superstars to the all-time greats

Team up to dominate in Club Events and share the rewards

Play all day with numerous game modes: Slugfest, Home Run Battles, Walk Off Hero, Event Royale, Pick’em, Season Mode, Pitching Labs and Club Rally

Build your team and MLB dynasty in your MLB baseball game: MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021!

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 is available for free on the App Store and on Google Play at https://smarturl.it/tsb21_wwl_pr.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Orlando, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball players.

Follow: @MLB_Players; @MLBPA_news @MLBPlayersTrust; @MLBPAClubhouse and @InfieldChatter.

Contacts

Ellen Cohn



Glu Mobile



PR@glu.com

650-483-8226

Anthony Solis



MLBPA



asolis@mlbpa.org

(516) 532-7410