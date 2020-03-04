GreenPark Sports Selects DataRobot to Deliver AI-powered Personalized Fan Experiences

Enterprise AI Platform Enables GreenPark Sports’ Growing Data Science Team To Build Effective Machine Learning Models

CALABASAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GreenPark Sports and DataRobot today announced a licensing agreement that will embed AI-driven insights into every step of GreenPark Sports’ fan engagement process. GreenPark Sports’ data science team is led by gaming industry veteran, Alan Miller, SVP Analytics and co-founder of Activision. DataRobot’s best-in-class machine learning technologies will allow GreenPark Sports to deliver a more personalized experience as it seeks to understand and engage its playerbase.

GreenPark Sports is a publisher and developer of fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for the new generation of sports and eSports fans. DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI and its platform has enabled many of the world’s largest brands to achieve success with AI. Sapphire Ventures led DataRobot’s $206 million Series E round in September 2019, and invested in GreenPark’s $8.5 million seed round in October 2019.

“GreenPark Sports is a compelling extension of our sizable sports and gaming client base,” said Andrew Engel, General Manager, Sports and Gaming, DataRobot. “Our customers already include several professional baseball, basketball and hockey teams, and GreenPark Sports has outlined a compelling vision for how they will use our platform to engage sports and esports fans.”

“Personalization is essential to creating compelling digital experiences, and AI is a key enabler for understanding user intent and preferences and recommending next best actions,” said Ken Martin, CEO, GreenPark Sports. “Our data scientists and game designers work together to embed AI throughout our platform. And to accomplish that requires best-in-class machine learning technology. We selected DataRobot to provide this not simply for their superior technology but also for their significant experience applying it to sports and gaming.”

About GreenPark Sports

Founded in 2018, GreenPark Sports is a publisher and developer of fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for the new generation of sports and esports fans. Co-founded by Chad Hurley (YouTube Co-founder / former CEO), Nick Swinmurn (Zappos founder / former CEO) and Ken Martin (BLITZ Co-founder / former CCO), GreenPark Sports was created to reimagine the role of today’s digitally-native fan as an active participant in the live sports/esports they love.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI. Learn more at datarobot.com.

