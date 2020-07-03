Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces New Brand and Identity for Its Sports & Entertainment Destination Resort

Introduces the “Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls”

CANTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV), the owner of the multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, announced today that its flagship destination resort has rebranded and changed its name to “Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls,” effective July 2, 2020. The Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls possesses a contemporary vision, mission, and values that adjure the destination to “Honor the Past, Inspire the Future.”

The launch of the new brand reflects the Company’s strategic development of an enhanced platform to support synergy and alignment between the destination and its partners. HOFV is also further aligning its brand with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s marquee event, the annual “Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.”

“When we embarked on this unique mission to create an immersive, multi-use destination that transforms how fans engage with the sport, we understood the power of our brand and of our partners’ brands to drive consumer participation and create an experience-driven community of sports fans,” said Michael Crawford, CEO of HOFV. “The launch of the destination’s new identity will prove a foundation for our progress as we integrate on-site activity with our expansion into exciting new opportunities like fantasy sports, eGaming and youth sports development to build a unique sports and entertainment platform for the future. We are confident that we are better representing our shared values and furthering a product that we are all proud to bring to our consumers and fans around the world.”

Johnson Controls, a global leader in creating smart and safe buildings, will continue to support the creation of the destination resort in Canton, Ohio with a full array of environmental, safety and security technologies and solutions that will power the development.

“Now more than ever it’s critical to create safe and secure environments for fans of all ages and we are thrilled to be delivering a world-class experience in Canton,” said Lisa Roy, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Johnson Controls. “We are glad that HOFV has, in part, incorporated our own brand platform, ‘The Power Behind Your Mission,’ as it developed the destination resort’s new identity.”

Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs, commented on the destination’s central philosophy, “We honor the past by celebrating excellence and preserving the history of professional football through our partnerships with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL Alumni Association. We inspire the future by creating a location that will serve our community and the world as a source of inspiration and hope for generations.”

Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls Vision, Mission, and Values

VISION

Based on the values of the game, we strive to be a world-class sports and entertainment destination that honors the past and inspires the future.

MISSION

We create unique content and experiences that immerse, educate, and inspire our guests to reach their full potential.

VALUES

Acting with Integrity



Building Community



Driving Innovation



Pursuing Excellence

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company



The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

