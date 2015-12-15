HyperX Announces GG Collection of Original Apparel

HyperX Kicks Off Initial GG Collection with Champion® Athleticwear

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced its first original apparel collection, featuring Champion® Athleticwear. Designed by HyperX and manufactured in collaboration with Champion® Athleticwear, the GG Collection is intended to provide gamers a stylish way to display their passion. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and a coordinating face mask.1





The new GG Collection took its inspiration from the common term of encouragement, “Good Game”, which gamers often use as a mark of good sportsmanship and acknowledgement of fun after a competitive match. The clean, minimalistic design of the new GG Collection was crafted to provide fans with a stylish and functional way to proudly showcase their HyperX fandom while expressing a message of respect and positivity.

“We are excited to announce HyperX’s first apparel release with the introduction of the HyperX GG Collection,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “We wanted to offer HyperX fans an accessible line of clothing and accessories that allow them to express themselves and their passion.”

The GG Collection features diverse apparel selections, including a hoodie based on the Champion Powerblend® hoodie design, a classic 100 percent cotton tee, a stretch fit hat, a stretch fit flat bill hat, and a matching face mask. The collection is available in a range of colors synonymous with the HyperX brand and available in many sizes. HyperX softgoods will unite under the principle of providing accessibly priced, functional style to gamers of all types. HyperX fans can look forward to new collections with refreshed designs over time.

Availability

The HyperX Apparel – GG Collection is available exclusively in the U.S. through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Apparel – GG Collection, please visit the HyperX Apparel product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Apparel – GG Collection Specification

PowerBlend Hoodie

Champion Powerblend® Fleece Hoodie

Front pouch pockets with bar tacks for durability

Two-ply hood with matching drawstrings

Body: 9 oz. 50% cotton/50% polyester

Rib: 49% cotton/49% polyester/2% spandex

Colors: Black, Grey, Red

Sizes S – 2XL

Cotton Tee

Champion Cotton Short Sleeve Tee

Taped crew neck

Set-in sleeve

Tag free

Body: 5.2 oz; 100% cotton

Colors: Black, Grey, Red, White

Sizes S – 2XL

Hat (Stretch Fit Flat Bill)

Champion Stretch Fit Flat Bill Hat

Fitted

Lightweight

Moisture-wicking

Six panel with laser cut design for breathability

Material: 97% polyester/3% spandex woven

Colors: White/Black

One size fits all

Hat (Stretch Fit)

Champion Stretch Fit Hat

Six panel, structured, mid-profile

Sewn eyelets

Interior sweatband

Material: 97% cotton/ 3% spandex

Colors: Black, White

One size fits all

Face Mask

Champion UltraFuse Face Mask

Elastic ear loops

Medium weight, 1-ply smooth, breathable knit fabric

Material: 85% polyester/ 15% spandex

Colors: Black

One size fits all

Product Colors Sizes MSRP HyperX GG Powerblend Hoodie Black, Grey, Red S-2XL $60 HyperX GG 100% Cotton Tee Black, Grey, Red, White S-2XL $25 HyperX GG Hat (Stretch Fit Flat Bill) Black/White O/S $22 HyperX GG Hat (Stretch Fit) Black, White O/S $20 HyperX GG Face Mask Black O/S $10

1 This cloth facemask is to be used to help control the spread of COVID-19. This face mask is not a surgical face mask which provides liquid barrier protection. This cloth face mask should not be used: • In a clinical setting where the infection risk level through inhalation exposure is high; • For antimicrobial or antiviral protection or related uses or uses for infection prevention or reduction or related uses; • As a respiratory protective device, or • For high risk aerosol-generating procedures. Kingston makes no warranties, either express or implied, that the face mask prevents infection or the transmission of viruses or diseases. The product has not been FDA cleared or approved. The product has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use as source control by the general public as well as by health care personnel in healthcare settings as to help prevent the spread of infection or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. This product is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of medical devices, including alternative products used as medical devices, during the COVID-19 outbreak, under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. 85% POLYESTER/ 15% SPANDEX Machine wash warm. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not use fabric softener. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX



714-438-2791



mark_tekunoff@hyperxgaming.com

Gurpreet Bhoot



Walt & Company for HyperX



408-369-7200 x1056



gbhoot@walt.com