HyperX Expands Alloy Keyboard Lineup with Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features HyperX Mechanical Switches and HyperX Pudding Keycaps

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its Alloy keyboard line up with the release of the HyperX Alloy EliteTM 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The new Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard is based on the original Alloy Elite design and boasts HyperX red linear mechanical switches built for performance, longevity and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. The keyboard includes dedicated media keys with quick access buttons and volume wheel and uses HyperX designed pudding keycaps with translucent dual-layer style and signature HyperX font to enhance LED and RGB light.





The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features a signature light bar with LED lighting, dynamic RGB lighting effects with per-key lighting1 and RGB colors. Alloy Elite 2 is built with solid steel frame for durability, offers dedicated media buttons and a large volume wheel along with quick access buttons for brightness, lighting effects, and game mode. Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 pass through, 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionalities.

“We are excited to announce our new Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard built with HyperX pudding keycaps,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “The Alloy Elite 2 will meet the needs of gamers looking for a fully customizable mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX switches rated at 80 million clicks per key.”

The Alloy Elite 2 is one of HyperX’s full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboards, designed with a durable steel frame for sturdy and stable controls. Users can customize lighting and effects with intuitive NGENUITY software for a brilliant display of colors. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also offers onboard memory for keyboard customization allowing users to save up to three profiles. Plus, advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software enables users to personalize per-key lighting effects, Game Mode and macro settings. The Alloy Elite 2 is compatible with PC, PS4TM and Xbox OneTM.

Availability

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $129.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 global availability, please visit the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Specifications: Part Number HKBE2X-1X-US/G Keyboard Switch HyperX Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles USB 2.0 Pass-through Yes Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key Rollover N-key mode LED Indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Red Operation Style Linear Operating Force 45 g Actuation Point 1.8 mm Total Travel Distance 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Attached, Braided Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 444.0 mm Depth 174.0 mm Height 37.4 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 1530 g 1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

