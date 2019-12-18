Independent Research Firm Declares SAP Ariba a Leader in Source-To-Contract

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SAP Ariba has been ranked a leader in Source-To-Contract by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in the newly released report titled, “The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019” (The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., December 2019).

In an assessment of the top source-to-contract suite providers in the market today, Forrester evaluated 11 software vendors based on 35 criteria. SAP Ariba received:

the highest possible score for the following current offering criteria: integration globalization source-to-contract architecture

the highest possible score in the Market presence category, which includes installed base and revenue criteria

among the second-highest scores in the corporate strategy criterion, and among the third-highest scores in the product strategy criterion

The report notes that “Ariba is the pioneer of the source-to-contract market, having been the first vendor to build this suite of products. It has the largest client base and the most revenues of any S2C vendor, with the widest geographic scope and broadest industry coverage. It is working with SAP Fieldglass, its sibling for services procurement, to develop a solution for services sourcing. And it is leveraging SAP’s Leonardo AI platform and other AI tools like IBM Watson to develop AI functions across its S2C portfolio.”

“Choosing which suppliers to do business with has direct and lasting effects on organizational success as well as broader impact on the environment and society,” said Darren Koch, Chief Product Officer, SAP Ariba. “We have been in this business a long time and have built what is still by far the largest business network in the world, the Ariba Network, and it’s still growing every day. What’s particularly exciting now is bringing our goods and services procurement solutions together and leveraging intelligent technologies to serve up to customers insights from their own operations and the wider Ariba Network they tap into to make more informed, strategic business decisions to fuel their innovation, growth and social impact.”

For more information on SAP Ariba’s source-to-settle solutions, the Ariba Network and the value they deliver, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable companies to connect, get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

