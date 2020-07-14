Iteris Awarded Federal Highway Administration Contract for Training and Development Program

Five-year Agreement with Contract Ceiling of $9 Million Demonstrates Iteris’ Continuous Role as Trusted Advisor to US Department of Transportation

New contract leverages Iteris’ intelligent transportation systems expertise to enable the safe and efficient movement of goods and people

Task orders to include delivery of traffic operations, ITS, freight transportation logistics and transportation performance measurement training programs to public agencies nationwide





SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #FHWA—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $9 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to provide the continued development, delivery and update of design for a National Highway Institute (NHI) training and development program.

Under the five-year IDIQ contract, Iteris will develop, update and deliver training, supplemental materials and services to support training to advance the state of practice, and implement best practices for the FHWA operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), transportation performance management (TPM), and freight program areas. Iteris’ consulting services, a component of the ClearMobility™ Platform, will support statewide and regional ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and connected and autonomous vehicle preparedness through in-class and online or remote workshops and training, and technical assistance.

“The NHI’s training and development program has been a vital source of education for transportation professionals in city and state agencies across the country,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Iteris is honored to continue providing the expertise required to support the US Department of Transportation’s efforts to improve safety and mobility.”

The ClearMobility Platform is the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “feels,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the success, impact, and benefits of the awarded contract. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully perform the services on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary delays, constraints and issues; adverse impacts related to performance timing and cancellation of an awarded contract; adverse impacts of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

