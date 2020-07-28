Jebbit Announces its Declared Data Platform is Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now collect and activate direct-from-consumer first-party data through interactive digital experiences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jebbit, the world’s first declared data platform, today announced it has launched on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to build interactive experiences that capture first-party data directly from consumers to enrich customer profiles, increase retention and drive powerful but simple personalization. Global brands including the National Basketball Association (NBA), Shiseido Group, Live Nation, JCPenney, and Monster Worldwide as well as leading agencies and mid-sized brands, use the company’s platform to better engage and drive revenue from consumers.

The Jebbit platform enables brands to quickly create numerous applications, such as simple lead forms and surveys, to fully interactive experiences such as product matches, personality quizzes, trivia, knowledge tests and live-polling. In fact, Jebbit experiences are completed 85 percent of the time due to their value-based nature and capture an exclusive first-party data-set. This data can fuel personalized customer journeys that convert at above-average rates and are GDPR and CCPA compliant.

Integrated on the Salesforce Platform, Jebbit is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR6LlUAL

“ The Jebbit Platform is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with personalized customer experiences and journeys,” said Woodson Martin, GM of AppExchange. “ AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

“ Jebbit’s new solution on Salesforce AppExchange provides a tremendous opportunity to collect and use first-party data to build loyalty with customers and drive more business,” said Jebbit co-founder and President Jonathan Lacoste. “ We already have dozens of large brands using Jebbit solutions successfully, and we look forward to the new successes that will originate from our new AppExchange solution.”

About Jebbit

Jebbit is the world’s first declared data platform. The Jebbit platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture first-party, declared data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests and preferences. Jebbit’s clients, including Shiseido Group, Live Nation, JCPenney, the NBA, Monster Worldwide and Bliss, use the company’s platform to better understand their consumers and drive revenue.

To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com.

