KDDI Selects VisualOn Media Player to Deliver High-Quality Streaming Video Services for its au Smart Pass Subscribers

Leading Japanese Telecommunications Provider Further Enhances its au Smart Pass App with Video, Featuring VisualOn’s Cutting-edge MultiStream Sync

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KDDI–VisualOn, a streaming software provider that enables scalable, cross-platform media playback for leading video services, today announced that KDDI has selected the VisualOn Media Player to power video playback offer on its popular au Smart Pass service. Subscribers can now experience the highest quality video, including multiple synchronized streams, on the Smart Pass app.

With its base of more than 40 million customers, KDDI has been focused on increasing its value-added ARPU and providing compelling reasons for subscribers to upgrade to 5G services. KDDI’s basic au Smart Pass provides free apps, coupons, prize-drawing, services such as cloud storage, and more since launching in 2012. au Smart Pass Premium, launched in 2017, provides even better perks to its au mobile service customers, and now has 9 million subscribers.

“au Smart Pass is very popular with our customers,” said Takahiro Oono, General Manager of Life Design Service Business Department, Business & Services Development Division at KDDI. “We are looking for ways to increase the value of the app for our users. With the launch of 5G services, streaming video was a suitable content to expand the service. Our users expect the best from us so we worked closely with VisualOn to provide a compelling, advanced video solution allowing users to experience new ways of watching video.”

In June 2020, KDDI added video content to the Smart Pass app, utilizing the VisualOn Media Player, featuring MultiStream Sync, to provide the highest quality of service across multiple streams, allowing users to choose exactly how they want to consume video content. MultiStream Sync enables service providers to display multiple camera angles for sporting or music events synchronized on a single screen, and provides low latency for the best user experience.

“MultiStream Sync was a great fit for KDDI’s vision of enhancing the au Smart Pass experience,” said Michael Jones, Head of Product and Business Development of VisualOn. “We are proud to extend our partnership a global leader like KDDI to provide a remarkable experience for their end-users across all devices. We were the first streaming provider to offer a synchronized, multi-stream experience and feedback from users has been phenomenal. We allow our customers to provide a streaming video experience that is better than traditional linear broadcasts.”

About KDDI

KDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 40 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its “au” brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the “Life Design” business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the “TELEHOUSE” brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.kddi.com/english/

About VisualOn

VisualOn is a streaming solutions provider that optimizes the impact of the video player, with years of providing playback innovation for Tier 1 streaming and telco providers worldwide. By optimizing player performance and quality of experience across all devices, VisualOn unlocks the ultimate viewing experience with its complete portfolio of player solutions and ahead-of-the curve playback features. The company’s renowned customer service team deploys, optimizes and troubleshoots streaming video services to give customers a sustained competitive edge. For more information, please visit www.visualon.com

