Keysight, VIOMI Collaborate to Accelerate Market Introduction of Innovative 5G Enabled IoT Smart Home Products

Keysight’s 5G device test solutions validate the performance of smart home IoT devices

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with VIOMI, a leading provider of IoT-enabled smart home products, to accelerate the market introduction of innovative 5G-enabled IoT devices for consumers in China.

VIOMI, pioneer of IoT@Home, selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to validate the radio frequency (RF) performance of the company’s IoT devices for home applications. The deployment of massive IoT networks is expected to create a $1.2B global opportunity by 2024 according to a report published by Research and Markets earlier this year. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions are well-positioned to address the 5G IoT endpoint installed base market, which Gartner predicts will more than triple between 2020 and 2023.

Keysight’s comprehensive portfolio of test solutions enables IoT providers, such as VIOMI, to ensure their products perform as expected on a wide range of cellular networks, including 5G, Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Category M1. VIOMI uses Qualcomm’s latest platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 8cx system-on-a-chip (SoC) and X55 5G modem to deliver products that will help redefine China’s future homes. By using Keysight’s 5G emulation solution suite, which is the same as adopted by Qualcomm and its ecosystem of device makers, VIOMI can reliably bring to market products that deliver a seamless user experience.

“Our collaboration with Keysight will help ensure 5G-enabled devices meet the performance requirements necessary to deliver on our mission of redefining the future home via our IoT @ Home concept,” said Xiaoping Chen, chief executive officer at VIOMI. “Keysight’s 5G solutions help us create innovative and reliable solutions that allow our customers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products.”

Ecosystems consisting of mobile operators, device makers and test labs, use Keysight’s 5G solutions to address 5G test requirements, accelerating commercial deployment of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors. Keysight is addressing global test requirements on a single solution platform, enabling the mobile industry to achieve rapid validation of device performance and consistent results.

“Our collaboration with VIOMI highlights that the industry is embracing 5G to enable connectivity that supports IoT devices for the smart home,” said Peng Cao, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s 5G solutions accelerate IoT providers’ ability to serve a wide range of applications for the smart home, connected car, fleet telematics and the surveillance camera markets.”

