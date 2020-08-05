Kinetico Collaborates With Ayla Networks for Water Quality Innovation

The Ayla IoT platform enables high efficiency performance and replenishment strategies for a new line of connected products

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for smart home device manufacturers, announced that Kinetico Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of water filtration and softeners, has selected the Ayla IoT platform to power a new generation of innovative, differentiated products and drive market growth.

“By using the Ayla IoT platform, Kinetico is demonstrating commitment to leveraging IoT technology to improve operational efficiency, as well as deliver a superior experience through connected products,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “Kinetico is among the world’s leading brands, and we are proud to count them as a valued customer.”

Driving an IoT-led digital transformation strategy

As part of a Kinetico strategic initiative, Ayla Networks’ IoT platform will power a new line of exclusive, connected products. By leveraging the key automation capabilities including device management, over the air (OTA) updates and mobile applications, Kinetico is able to understand product usage and monitor performance to improve customer service and identify growth opportunities.

In addition to time-to-market considerations and advanced control and automation features, Kinetico chose the Ayla platform for its proven track record in the consumer IoT market. In addition, only the Ayla platform offers flexibility to support the full breadth of current and future products and the ability to provide a fully managed, highly secure and reliable service that is critically important in the consumer IoT space.

Real Benefits to Kinetico and their Customers

“Thanks to Ayla, Kinetico can remain focused on its IoT products innovation without spending time developing the backend eco systems for management and support,” said Ned Sherry, vice president of information technology at Kinetico. “Ayla’s service offering gives Kinetico the functionality, flexibility, security and scalability it needs as it ventures into the IoT industry.”

The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile app connectivity for any kind of product. Its end-to-end integrated technology includes the latest standards and protocols to enable Kinetico to connect its smart products to the cloud along with the software applications that are used to control them.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

About Kinetico

Founded in 1970, Kinetico is a global manufacturer of water treatment systems for the residential, commercial and OEM markets. Recognized for their reliable, economical and sustainable approach to water treatment, Kinetico products are used and recommended by millions of people all over the world. Headquartered in Newbury, Ohio, Kinetico also has offices in Suwanee, Georgia; Temecula, California; Canada; France; Denmark and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.kinetico.com.

