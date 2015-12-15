Korea’s Gaming Market, Forecast to 2024: Trends, Revenues, Regulations, Behaviors and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

17 hours ago

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Asia Games Country Report – Korea” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Asia is the most important region for gaming in the world, representing a major opportunity for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.

High consumer demand for games, esports, tournaments, and streaming, coupled with growing disposable income, improvements in infrastructure, and investment by multinational companies and country governments have set the stage for strong continued growth.

However, each country’s different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region.

Report Scope

This country report provide a deep dive into Korea’s games market and gamers. The report includes:

  • Market model and 5 year forecast through 2024
  • Macroeconomic data
  • Revenue
  • Revenue by genre
  • Gamers
  • ARPU
  • Top games
  • Top publishers
  • Trends
  • Market developments
  • Local market updates
  • Esports
  • Esports tournaments
  • Esports teams and sponsors
  • Regulatory overview
  • PC ownership
  • Impact of gaming on PC purchase
  • PC brand and spending
  • PC accessory brand
  • PC game spending and payment methods
  • PC gaming hours
  • Console
  • Top PC games
  • Internet cafes
  • Mobile games spending
  • Top mobile games
  • Mobile gaming behavior
  • App stores
  • Mobile payments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grrtop

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

More Stories

Shake Shack to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

8 hours ago

Zynga Teams up with Girls Who Code to Help Raise Awareness and Support for Women in Tech

17 hours ago

Nintendo News: Enjoy Savings and Celebrations on MAR10 Day

17 hours ago

You may have missed

Shake Shack to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

8 hours ago

Smith Micro Software & Avast Announce Purchase Agreement; Enters into Strategic Partnership

10 hours ago

Smith Micro Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

10 hours ago

Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

11 hours ago

Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow Wins Best in Show from Embedded Computing Design

12 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!