Lenovo Announces Strategic Partnership with SentinelOne, Enhancing ThinkShield with AI Powered Endpoint Security

MORRISVILLE, N.C. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Today Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced a strategic partnership to integrate SentinelOne’s autonomous endpoint protection platform within Lenovo’s ThinkShield security portfolio. Lenovo customers now have the ability to purchase devices with SentinelOne, delivering real-time prevention, ActiveEDR, IoT security, and cloud workload protection powered by patented Behavioral AI.

Security by design is the foundation with which Lenovo builds its ThinkShield portfolio, protecting customers with the most secure endpoint solutions. With today’s announcement, SentinelOne is now a core component of Lenovo’s ThinkShield security offerings, empowering workstations, servers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices to autonomously defend themselves in real-time. Its patented AI models live on each device, predicting tomorrow’s attacks today and enabling devices to self-heal from any attack instantaneously. SentinelOne’s Behavioral AI fully replaces antivirus and delivers real-time prevention, detection, response, and hunting against known and never seen before malware strains.

“With the leading PC market share, Lenovo is the global choice for enterprise computing and datacenter needs” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. “They need the very best in protection and visibility as their devices are the front lines in the fight against cybercriminals. We are excited to equip Lenovo with technology to deliver a security advantage, hardening endpoints to autonomously prevent, detect, and respond to modern-day risks and threats without impacting device performance.”

“At Lenovo, security begins with design and continues through the supply chain, delivery and the full lifecycle of the device,” said, Christian Teismann, President, Commercial PC and Smart Devices Business, Lenovo. “Partnering with SentinelOne adds another critical layer to our core ThinkShield security offerings, protecting customer endpoint devices from today’s sophisticated cybercriminals and staying ahead of the threat curve.”

“The endpoint has increasingly become the preferred vector of cyberattack; this is especially true as digital transformation continues to accelerate where and how work is done. Inherent to our strategy of Smarter Technology for All is secure endpoint solutions. This strategic partnership between Lenovo and SentinelOne means that our enterprise customers can now take advantage of the combined power to deliver industry-leading endpoint protection that leverages true, contextual AI” said Nima Baiati, global director and GM, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

SentinelOne’s solutions are available through Lenovo’s network of global sales and partners today. For more information visit: www.lenovo.com/thinkshield

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US $50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we’re also leading an Intelligent Transformation to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

