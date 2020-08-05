Logitech G Delivers Ultra Realistic Racing With TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel for PC and Xbox One

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals Features New Force Feedback System, Delivering Next-Generation Realism and Performance for Sim Racers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, a high performance racing wheel that revolutionizes the sim racing experience. Engineered for maximum realism, G923 features TRUEFORCE™ a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game’s physics and audio engine to deliver an ultra-realistic experience.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all” said McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris. “The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.”

TRUEFORCE is a proprietary high definition force feedback technology that revolutionizes what’s possible in racing games. Using actual game physics and audio in real time, it allows players to feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel more than ever before. TRUEFORCE connects directly to in-game engines, processing at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G. “With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we’ve had try it always walks away with a smile!”

Designed for today’s sim racers, the G923 wheel and pedals have been modernized with a brushed metal steering wheel, polished pedals and a leather wheel cover for maximum comfort. In addition, the G923 was designed with a number of new features, including:

Programmable Dual Clutch Launch Controls – allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke.

– allows racers to get off the line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke. Built-In Rev Indicator – built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline.

– built-in colored LED lights indicate your RPM range, alerting the racer when they’re hitting redline. On-Wheel Game Controls – Xbox title controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips.

– Xbox title controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total control at your fingertips. Progressive Brake Pedals – featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control.

– featuring a new progressive spring for a more responsive feel, the new brake pedal responsiveness adds more realism and control. 24-Point Selection Dial – built in selection dial allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals is available for PC and Xbox One, and will be compatible with the new Xbox Series X when it launches in Holiday 2020. The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals is available in August 2020, for a suggested retail price of $399.99. For more information please visit our website or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Derek Perez



Global Communications, Logitech Gaming



dperez1@logitech.com | 408-391-6454