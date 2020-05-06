Medallia Joins Forces with Ipsos to Launch New Healthcare Crowdsourcing Community

Crowdsources New Ideas to Transform Patient and Employee Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it will collaborate with Ipsos to launch The Healthcare Ideas Community, bringing healthcare organizations together to uncover new ways to improve patient care and the healthcare employee journey.

“There is tremendous power that lies in the ability to crowdsource ideas from a community to help solve pressing issues. The power of having healthcare researchers, front line nurses, doctors, and other medical staff collaborate across systems to share challenges and solutions is tremendous as we saw from our work with the NHS in the UK. Together we can have a positive impact on the industry as a whole in a time of major disruption and change. The technology has the ability to open up the floodgates for collaboration and learning that will benefit the entire Healthcare community,” said Belinda Simmons, Healthcare Practice lead at Medallia.

For healthcare providers who are responsible for patient and employee experiences, the new community will promote cross-functional collaboration from forward-thinking industry leaders looking to solve for many of today’s healthcare-related challenges.

Built on the Medallia Crowdicity solution, and in collaboration with Ipsos, the first community topics will focus on how COVID-19 has impacted healthcare organization’s policies, what ideas and best practices they have to share around telehealth and how they can best care for the caregiving during the health crisis.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

About Ipsos

Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has grown into a worldwide research group with a strong presence in all key markets. Ipsos ranks third in the global research industry. Ipsos is the global leader in designing, managing and delivering value from CX Management programs. We turn our clients’ customer strategies into a clear CXM action plan and deliver the insights, technology and change-management services to achieve their vision. www.ipsos.com/en

