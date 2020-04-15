Medallia Partners With the International Chamber of Commerce to Help the World Health Organization Understand Impact of COVID-19 on Global Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are leveraging Medallia Experience Cloud software and Text Analytics to power their global private sector survey of 45M businesses across 140 countries on how they are responding to the pandemic and to identify intelligent actions they can take to improve the flow of information to prevent its spread.

“We are looking to global businesses, as trusted voices in their local communities to share how they are assisting the health efforts and how the pandemic is impacting daily operations, supply chains and employees. Medallia is our platform of choice due to its ability to handle the scale of this important initiative,” said ICC secretary general, John W.H. Denton.

“Medallia is committed to supporting the ICC and WHO as they mobilize business leaders at this critical time. Connecting 45 million voices could not be a more important use case for our technology,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

Read the ICC and WHO joint statement

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Valerie Beaudett



press@medallia.com

+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com