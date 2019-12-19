Medigate and Cerner to Advance Medical Device Security

Influx of IoT medical devices raises importance of network security among health care organizations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medigate, a dedicated medical device security and asset management solution, today announced it’s joining forces with Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, to make it easier for healthcare organizations to establish and maintain strong network security, manage medical device security risks and keep operations intact.

For clients that choose to implement Medigate’s medical device security and asset management, Cerner’s team of cybersecurity experts will be equipped to help accurately inventory IoT and IoMT environments and support creation of effective clinical-based policies that help protect all connected devices and reduce the risk of cyberattacks. Cerner will also offer remediation services to stifle attacks, supporting organizations to get back on track in the event of a cyberattack.

“With IDC estimating about 41.6 billion IoT devices in the field by 2025, it is extremely important that healthcare organizations have more visibility and control over what’s going on in their clinical network – and that needs to include medical devices and IoT devices,” said Jonathan Langer, CEO of Medigate. “Cerner has spent the last 40 years connecting people and systems within the healthcare industry. Working together will help thousands of health systems establish and maintain better control, to protect their data, ongoing operations and, ultimately, patient care.”

Together, Medigate and Cerner will provide hospitals and health systems with in-depth visibility into its security with continuous, unobtrusive monitoring of network activity to create a current, detailed medical and IoT device inventory. The in-depth visibility the Medigate solution delivers, coupled with the deep expertise Cerner offers, makes it easy to identify potential security risks and support an appropriate response to effectively protect the integrity and privacy of the clinical network. The platform also supports pre-emptive measures, supporting appropriate remediation to mitigate threats and keep the delivery of patient care safe.

“It’s important that the healthcare industry proactively work to prevent data breaches and cyberthreats rather than wait to react after the damage has been done, ,” said Jay Savaiano, Senior Director of Security Solutions at Cerner. “Our work with Medigate is a critical step in the right direction towards effective medical device security across healthcare organizations. We’re committed to helping our clients discover, manage and protect operations from today’s attacks and tomorrow’s threats.”

