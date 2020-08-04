Mouser-Sponsored Formula E Team Preps for Nine-Day Berlin Showdown

Mouser, Molex, TTI, AVX Sponsor All-Electric Racing in Intense 2019–2020 Season

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBFormulaE–Following a five-month hiatus, the 2019–2020 Formula E season is set to resume Aug. 5 at the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Berlin with a series of three double-header races taking place on three different track configurations. The Mouser Electronics-sponsored GEOX DRAGON team is eager to get back on track with a new driver for the season finale races.





Mouser sponsored the all-electric racing team throughout the 2019–20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship racing season, in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued suppliers Molex and AVX. This is the sixth-straight year that Mouser and Molex have sponsored Formula E racing.

The team will hit the course with a new driver in the No. 6 car for the final six races: Sérgio Sette Câmara, the former reserve and test driver for the team who finished second at the Marrakesh rookie test, will replace Brendon Hartley for the duration of the season. The No. 7 car will again see Nico Müller behind the wheel.

With three different track layouts and all six races taking place over nine days, the Tempelhof Airport circuit will feature an all new reverse track and a tighter, more technical Berlin race set up. The first of the three double-headers on Aug. 5 and 6 will use the reverse circuit, a first for an international circuit racing championship that will add even more excitement to the races. The second series on Aug. 8 and 9 will use the standard Berlin E-Prix course, while the final Aug. 12 and 13 races will use a stricter, more condensed version of the standard circuit.

“This season will be remembered for how the teams and series surmounted extraordinarily difficult challenges,” said Todd McAtee, Vice President, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We are fully behind this talented team as they press forward to dominate the last six races in Berlin.”

“We are excited to see the Formula E season return in such a thrilling way,” said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Operating Officer. “We’re rooting for Sette Câmara and Müller in this arduous race schedule!”

“Molex is delighted to see Formula E close out the season in such an innovative way,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “Mouser and Molex have been a sponsor of Formula E teams since the beginning of the series, and we wish the team the best of luck in Berlin.”

“We at AVX are happy to see the Formula E season continue, and we’re excited to watch the skillful crew get back out on these different tracks,” said Alex Schenkel, AVX’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The Formula E racing series features cars that are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motor sports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. The Gen2 cars offer a huge step forward in electric vehicle racing technology, with maximum power of 250 kW and speeds up to 280 km/h. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing sponsorships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

AVX Corporation is a technology leader in the manufacture of passive electronic components and interconnect products worldwide. The Passive Components segment manufactures a full line of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, radio frequency (RF) thick and thin film components, multi-layer ceramic and tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group, employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

