NantStudios Announces Opening of State-of-the-art Virtual Production Campus in El Segundo, California

Epic Games Expands Regional Footprint With Space on NantStudios’ Seven-Acre plus Innovation Campus

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantStudios, a state-of-the-art sound stage and premier provider of virtual production services, announced today the launch of its revolutionary virtual production ecosystem and innovation campus in El Segundo, California. At the nexus of the seven-acre plus campus lies a 24,000 sq. ft. sound stage housing the most advanced independent in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) volume and suite of services designed from the ground up to work directly with productions of all types, from high-end feature films to independent video projects. In addition, the facility provides 25,000 sq. ft. of set fabrication space with a dedicated backlot, 30,000 sq. ft. of support space, and ample parking for over 500 vehicles.





With the creation of the innovation campus, Epic Games has chosen to co-locate its newest Los Angeles Lab at NantStudios. With this impressive new space and assembly of talent, NantStudios is positioned to become an industry leader in the virtual production space, aiming to set the new standard for ICVFX stages and services.

“We are thrilled to be working with Epic Games, using Unreal Engine as the virtual production platform to bring the next generation of film and television production to Los Angeles,” said Michele B. Chan Soon-Shiong, President of NantStudios. “Building on the success of our studio in Culver City, NantStudios’ ICVFX sound stage in El Segundo marries the engineering behind real-time video games with the art of filmmaking in a versatile studio environment.”

NantStudios’ state-of-the-art ICVFX sound stage was designed and innovated in collaboration with Lux Machina who have been on the leading edge of designing and implementing ICVFX stages. NantStudios makes it possible to conceptualize, iterate and execute final visual effects shots in-camera, concurrently with live action capture.

NantStudios’ services team, led by Gary Marshall, Director of Virtual Production, and Keaton Heinrichs, Director of Studio Operations and Business Development, have decades of experience, performing critical roles on such revolutionary productions as “The Lord of the Rings,” “Avatar,” “Gravity,” “The Lion King” and “The Mandalorian.”

“We are excited to expand our Los Angeles presence at the NantStudios campus, a hub for the virtual production community and an incredible new stage-for-hire which has been in high demand. This is a space where the Unreal Engine team will not only accelerate testing of new virtual production workflows and cutting-edge developments, but also get to see them go into production on real world projects,” said Marc Petit, VP, General Manager, Unreal Engine, Epic Games. “NantStudios is a nimble, flexible and resourceful company and much like Epic, shares a commitment to innovation across a diverse range of industries.”

NantStudios’ ICVFX sound stage features industry-leading LED panels and processors integrated into a novel modular-designed volume video system. The volume can be configured for real-time camera-tracked Unreal Engine environments, pre-rendered plate playback or a hybrid approach. Live composite feeds and volume spy-cams can be streamed to any remote location on NantStudios’ accelerated fiber network infrastructure.

NantWorks, NantStudios’ parent company, has roots in biotechnology and extensive experience with IP and data security, allowing NantStudios to exceed customary digital content protection and physical site security protocols as part of its existing infrastructure. The NantStudios ICVFX sound stage and innovation campus began test productions in late 2020 and is currently booking outside projects with production dates beginning in late February 2021.

About NantStudios

NantStudios, a NantWorks company, founded in 2015 by Michele B. Chan Soon-Shiong, is a state-of-the-art full-service production ecosystem comprised of traditional, broadcast and virtual production stages. The NantWorks ethos is rooted in the spirit of dynamic innovation, and this drives NantStudios’ expansion as it leads the way for the coming decades of media transformation. The company is headquartered in Culver City in Los Angeles County, California. For more information please visit www.nantstudios.com and follow us on Twitter @NantStudio.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is an American company founded by CEO Tim Sweeney. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and has more than 40 offices worldwide. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world’s leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

